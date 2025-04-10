The American Rodeo Ladies: Breakaway Ropers and Barrel Racers Chase $1M in Globe Life
One of the most electrifying stages in Western sports, The American, will again this year feature the top women in the arena from the seasoned pros to the youngest talent. Globe Life field will soon be transformed into the proving ground for these ladies offering a life-changing million-dollar payday and a chance to show that the cowgirls belong on the big stages, too.
In recent years, the rise of women’s events, particularly breakaway roping, has added new opportunities. The American was the first big event to add the breakaway in 2019 when 16-year-old Madison Outhier made history. The event has put a spotlight on the incredible talent pool of lady ropers across the world. The barrel racing remains a fan-favorite event as well featuring talented horses and jockeys.
This year’s roster at The American reflects the growth of women in rodeo. We will see contestants from the seasoned champions with gold buckles to their name to rising phenoms not even old enough to drive.
Breakaway Roping
Some familiar names fill the breakaway roping contender list. We see the 16-year-old Harley Pryor on the roster who a few years ago made an appearance at the American at just 13 years old. Similarly, Corlee Massey is the youngest in the pack of breakaway ropers at only 14 years old.
Also gunning for the million is the current WPRA Rookie of the Year leader Brooke Bruner who has been setting records and winning big checks from coast to coast recently. Among the young talent is also veteran, 9-time WPRA World Champion, and breakaway roping trail blazer Lari Dee Guy.
In the invitee list, we have Jackie Crawford who won the American in 2022, and then again in 2023 as a contender splitting the million-dollar prize. Alongside her are the latest three world champions— Domer, Meged, and Angelone and the 2022 WPRA Rookie of the Year, Josie Conner.
BW Invitees
Kelsie Domer
Martha Angelone
Josie Conner
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged
Jackie Crawford
BW Contenders
Sadie Grant
Harley Pryor
Lari Dee Guy
Kaydin Finan
Bailey Girvin
Kelsie Reininger
Hali Williams
Lydia Townson
Corlee Massey
Ashely Henderson
Kaydence Tindall
Addison Kinser
Brooke Bruner
Taylor Munsell
Hadley Thompson
Barrel Race
The buzz around this year’s barrel race centers on 10-year-old Dusky Lynn Hall who recently became the youngest-ever million-dollar barrel racer. With a long list of accolades already, Dusky has her sights set on adding another million to her name this weekend at The American. She dominated the West Regional Contender Semi-Finals to punch her ticket to Globe Life once again.
While Hall has certainly captured the attention, she's just one of many unique stories in the barrel race this year. College cowgirl, Jordan Driver has had a standout season, starting with an impressive winning streak at the San Diego rodeo. Since then, she’s accumulated enough points to lead the WCRA standings, and now she’s eyeing the million-dollar prize at The American.
After recently winning the Junior Patriot Finals and pocketing $40,000, 17-year-old Rylee Jo Maryman will also be a million-dollar contender. Another rising star who will be seen in Arlington is WPRA Rookie of the Year leader Emma Parr. A four-time world champion, Sherry Cervi is another seasoned veteran who brings years of experience and a proven championship pedigree to The American again in 2025.
BR Invitees
Kassie Mowry
Hailey Kinsel
Andrea Busby
Ashely Castleberry
Emily Beisel
BR Contenders
Dusky Hall
Sherry Cervi
Anita Ellis
Paige Jones
Kristin Weaver-Brown
Taycie Matthews
Jodee Miller
Rylee Jo Maryman
Randee Prindle
Dale Long
Emma Parr
Jordan Driver
Tasha Welsh
Raelin Jurgens
Katelyn Scott