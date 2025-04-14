The American Rodeo's Power Couple: Josie Conner and Riley Webb Take Home $125,000
ARLINGTON, Texas — Talk about manifesting your destiny. Josie Conner said in her interview after her win at The American Rodeo round of 10, "I plan on capitalizing in the Final 4 round today. I didn't do it last year, but today is the day." Well she wasn't wrong. Today was her day.
The final four ropers in the breakaway brought the heat every time they backed in the box. Every one just as capable as the next.
First to go was former World Champion Shelby Meged and she delivered. She was a smoking 2.04.
The crowd absolutely went wild when the cowgirl, Kaydence Tindall stopped the clock in 2.03. She had already won the round of 15, followed by winning the round of 10 and then looked to be right on top of the leaderboard of the final four. Until - a broken barrier was announced. Heartbreak.
Next to rope was former World Champion and five time National Finals Breakaway Roping qualifier Martha Angelone. Positing just the second sub-two second run she went to the top of the leaderboard with her 1.93.
But, Josie Conner had yet to nod her head and the she rose to the occasion. Doing just exactly what she said she was going to do, she pushed the barrier and took her first shot which happened to be good for a 1.89-second run and $100,000.
Fast forward several events and it was the boyfriend's turn to take the spotlight. If ever there was a cowboy who has proved that he can handle pressure, it is Riley Webb from Denton, Texas. What looked like a storybook ending coming true, Webb went to the top of the leaderboard after his smoking fast 6.9 second run.
The American Rodeo title still eludes Webb though as a Louisiana cowboy backed in the box and bested him. Former World Champion Shane Hanchey has had an incredible career and put a cherry on top by winning The American title for the second time. He put together a picture perfect run of 6.73-seconds to earn the championship and the $100,000 check to go with it.
And, the crowd went wild!
Just being edged out of the win may have cost Webb the title, but nothing can be taken away from the power couple who just keep cashing checks time after time. As their trailer pulled out of Globe Life Field the two calf roping wonders find themselves depositing earnings worth $125,000.