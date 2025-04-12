The American Rodeo Will Be Worth $2 Million in 2026 as the World Leaders Win in 2025
ARLINGTON, Texas — The full day of rodeo was some of the best viewing fans could have. The cowboys and cowgirls brought their best games to Arlington, Texas. The fact of the matter was that the best of the best just couldn't be beat today.
Bareback Riding
In the bareback riding the man clothed in red added some gold to his outfit today. Three-time NFR qualifier Rocker Steiner rode Frontier Rodeo's Breaking News for 91.75 points. The eight seconds of work was worth $100,000.
Steiner said of his win, "I don't come to win second. My mindset is to win first and I can't believe everyone here to compete doesn't have that same thought."
Top 4 Round Results
1. Rocker Steiner 91.75 $100,000
2/3. Jess Pope and Waylon Bourgeois 89.5 $17,500 each
4. Dean Thompson 87.75 $5,000
Breakaway Roping
The breakaway ropers brought the house down with the fast times and beautiful smiles. These ladies showed true class and talent every time they backed in the box.
The 2025 American Champion is Louisiana cowgirl, Josie Conner and she earned every penny. She was the last lady to rope and she knew exactly what she had to do. With a 1.93 second run posted by Martha Angelone, Conner would need to clock the fastest time of the whole rodeo. She did.
Conner did her thing in just 1.89 seconds for the win and the $100,000 check.
Top 4 Round Results
1. Josie Conner 1.89 $100,000
2. Martha Angelong 1.93 $25,000
3. Shelby Meged 2.04 $10,000
4. Kaydence Tindall 12.03 $5,000
Saddle Bronc Riding
The saddle bronc riding brought drama to the arena with the only cowboy eligible for the million dollars receiving a re-ride. Sage Newman had to ride two horses to determine his placing amongst the top four.
After all the dust settled and the last horse bucked, the Aussie Damian Brennan covered Calgary Stampede's Exotic Warrior for 91.75 points and the win. Newman made a stellar ride on his re-ride horse, Dandy Delight from Calgary but it just wasn't enough to top Brennan.
Top 4 Round Results
1. Damian Brennan 91.75 Points $100,000
2. Sage Newman 90.50 Points $25,000
3. Wyatt Casper 89.50 Points $10,000
4. Zeke Thurston 88.75 Points $5,000
Team Roping
Every round of the team roping has been exceptional watching but when it came to the final four, the ropers struggled. World Champions Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira were first to rope and set the pace at a quick 3.95 seconds.
In the following three runs, not a single team would have a qualified run. This meant that the original winner of The American in its inaugural year, Driggers would pair with Nogueira for the largest payday of the event at $140,000 per man.
Top 4 Round Results
1. Kaleb Driggers & Junior Nogueria 3.95 $140,000
NT. Tyler Wade & Wesley Thorp
NT. Clint Summers & Jake Long
NT. Chad Masters & Cory Petska
Steer Wrestling
As the old saying goes, "They saved the best for last." This held true for the big man's event of steer wrestling.
J.D Struxness got the round started off right with his 3.79 run but Will Lummus got to watchh everyone go and then barely edged Struxness out for the win with his 3.71 second time. Lummus was aboard the great horse Swamper for the win and the horse certainly earned his pay at The American as he carried several to the top rounds.
Top 4 Round Results
1. Will Lummus 3.71 Seconds $100,000
2. JD Struxness 3.79 Seconds $25,000
3. Jesse Brown 13.66 Seconds $10,000
NT. Dakota Eldridge
Tie-Down Roping
Rodeo On SI said this would be an event to watch close as it was stacked with incredible talent and fast times through the entire weekend. The tie-down ropers certainly did not disappoint. Up until the final round Kincade Henry had posted the fastest time of a 7.34. Well, two World Champions found their groove and broke into the six second range in the final round.
Riley Webb heard the crowd go wild when his time flashed at 6.90. He was the second roper to go and took the early lead, that is until Shane Hanchey threw his hands in the air.
The Louisiana man had blood in his eyes when he nodded his head and didn't make a mistake. With a 6.73 on the board, he would be leaving with $100,00 to his name.
Top 4 Round Results
1. Shane Hanchey 6.73 Seconds $100,000
2. Riley Webb 6.90 Seconds $25,000
3. Kincade Henry 10.53 Seconds $10,000
4. Haven Meged 17.41 Seconds $5,000
Barrel Racing
Fans could feel the tension in the air when it was time to run barrels. With the only two million dollar eligible contestants left, it was possible that one of them would be a newly crowned millionaire and the crowd certainly hoped for it.
Let there be no mistake though, Hailey Kinsel and "Sister" are always crowd favorites and they were the first to run. The duo posted a 15.242 but it wouldn't be enough to claim another American title. Now the crowd's focus shifted to the 11-year-old standout Dusky Lynn Hall.
She put on a great show and has already written her name in the record books as being the youngest millionaire of the sport, but today was not her day. She still stopped the clock at 15.386.
Reigning World Champion Kassie Mowry and her superstar partner, "Jarvis" were last out and found their way right to the top with a new arena record of 15.055 and $100,000.
"No matter what I throw at this horse, he just steps up and handles it. I'm so blessed to have him," Mowry said of her partner.
Top 4 Round Results
1. Kassie Mowry 15.055 Seconds $100,000
2. Taycie Matthews 15.182 Seconds $25,000
3. Hailey Kinsel 15.242 Seconds $10,000
4. Dusky Lynn Hall 15.386 $5,000
Bull Riding
With no Contenders riding in the final round, there were only two bull riders to watch. Tristen Hutchings was the only one of the pair to ride. He covered Frontier Rodeo's Stranger Danger for the win at 89.25 points.
Given that he was the only qualified ride, he earned the entire $140,000 for his efforts.
The American may not have crowned a $1 million winner this year but it only ups the stakes for 2026. In only the second time in the event's history, the purse will be doubled next year for the Contenders.
All embeded video courtesy of Teton Ridge and The American Rodeo.