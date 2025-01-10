The American West Region Contender Semi-Finals Barrel Race Heats Up in Las Vegas
The journey to The American Rodeo starts nearly a year before the actual main event occurs. Competitors have to attend a qualifier in their local area and do well in order to advance to their respective regional semi-finals.
This weekend, January 9 - 11 is the beginning of the second stage for the contestants in the West Region. The South Point Hotel and Casino is playing host to all of those lucky and talented enough to have advanced through the qualifiers.
Round No. 1 is complete for the 98 barrel racers who made their way to Las Vegas to test their luck at trying to win $1 million. For some the dream is still very much alive. For others, they will have to weigh out the decision as to whether to enter the Redemption Round.
The only barrel racers who are certain to face that decision this early on are those who tipped a barrel in Round No. 1. Only the top 10 in the aggregate will advance to the finals on Saturday night so, if a barrel went down, those contestants know their only viable chance to advance is through the Redemption Round.
Some very familiar names were at the top of the leaderboard when the last horse ran down the alleyway on Thursday morning.
Jordynn Knight from Utah claimed the top spot and it seems that she has been doing that a lot lately. A quick internet search shows her breaking arena records and claiming victories across the country. Knight rode Heza Swift Spyder who is a 9-year-old gelding by The Goodbye Lane and out of Coops Glory (BF Heza Hot Shot). When she crossed the line the clock had stopped at 15.239 and that was fast enough to take the win and a paycheck worth $1,623.
Bailey Alvarez from Blackfoot, Idaho has found much success on her grey horse, Bellas Epic Booker and those winning ways continued today. The duo clocked a 15.369 to take the reserve champion spot in Round No. 1. The second place finish earned the pair $1,217.
The very familiar name and fan favorite Dusky Lynn Hall was right behind Alvarez with a 15.379. This young incredible talent has already amassed more than $1 million in earnings in the barrel racing world and her time of domination appears to continue. Her horse of choice for Round No. 1 was Aint Seen Famous Yet. Together the team will deposit $879.
The top 10 spots in the round continue:
4. Kelly Conrado/Hot N Fast/15.463/$744
5. Skye Miller/Judge Robin Hood/15.494/$609
6. Chery Pinkston/Hes So Epic/15.524/$473
7. Sherry Cervi/MP Ray of Fame/15.583/$406
8. Kristin Weaver-Brown/Sockie Shot of Fame/15.614/$338
9. Paige Jones/Famous Hayday/15.634/$270
10. Lisa Zachoda/Possibly Dynamite/15.664/$203
A full list of results from Round No. 1 can be found on the Better Barrel Races website.
The competition will continue tomorrow morning, January 10 to determine who the top 10 in the aggregate will be.