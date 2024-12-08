Rodeo Daily

The Bloodlines Behind the Top 15 Tie Down Roping Horses at the 2024 NFR

The pedigrees of the tie down roping horses and some tidbits about each mount, all in one place

Teal Stoll

Shad Mayfield and Lollipop
Shad Mayfield and Lollipop / Hailey Rae/For PRCA

The horsepower of the tie down roping is absolutely crucial to these cowboy's success and they know it. The respect and admiration this group has for this incredible set of horses is truly deserved.

#1 Shad Mayfield - Figure to Fly

"Lollipop" joined Mayfield's team in 2023, through a series of unfortunate events and was not initially his favorite in the string. Taking time to bond with the mare, he let her learn to love her job again and they have become a force to be reckoned with. By the same sire as Trevor Brazile's "Deputy," Lollipop thrived with Mayfield this year and was chosen as the 2024 Horse of the Year.

figure to fly
AQHA

#2 Haven Meged - For Goodness Shakes

"Lil Punch" made his NFR debut last year, at the urging of Meged's wife, World Champion Breakaway Roper, Shelby. Despite having only competed at a few tie down jackpots prior to the NFR and breakaway roping with Shelby, Lil Punch dominated in the T&M with Meged, ultimately breaking the arena record with a 6.4 second run.

FOR GOODNESS SHAKES
AQHA

#3 Ty Harris - Cuchara Sal

2023 Reserve Horse of the Year, "Sally" is a product of the great T4 Quarter Horses program and has been a huge asset to Harris' year.

CUCHARA SAL
AQHA

#4 Riley Webb - Marked Up Cat

"Rudy" was Webb's choice of mount at the 2023 NFR and fit the setup well.

MARKED UP CAT
AQHA

#5 Shane Hanchey - Rollin On The River

"River" has dominated in the aged events with Hanchey and Beau Peterson, as well as the rodeos.

ROLLIN ON THE RIVER
AQHA

#6 Marty Yates - Hughes So Pretty

"Rolex" is Yates' pick for the 2024 NFR.

HUGHES SO PRETTY
AQHA

#7 John Douch - Peponchek Royalspade

"Tomcat" will make the trip to Las Vegas with Douch in 2024.

PEPONCHEK ROYALSPADE
AQHA

#8 Kincade Henry - Duals Crescent Boon

"Mario" earned the 2022 Horse of the Year title at the College National Finals Rodeo, as he helped Henry earn the Championship.

DUALS CRESCENT BOON
AQHA

#9 Dylan Hancock - Major A 2009

"Earl" earned third place honors in the 2024 Horse of the Year race.

MAJOR A 2009
AQHA

#10 Zack Jongbloed - GM Augusta Drifter

"Gucci" was still a pretty green mare when she joined Jongbloed's team a couple years ago and has taken to the road exceptionally well.

GM AUGUSTA DRIFTER
AQHA

#11 Tuf Cooper - This Fiestas Lonely

"Bro" is a mainstay in Cooper's string.

THIS FIESTAS LONELY
AQHA

#12 Hunter Herrin - Flash

Flash helped Herrin qualify for the NFR this year, during the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D.

#13 Joel Harris - Daddys Shiner Cat

Harris and his brother, Ty, both mounted up in round two on "Peso" owned by Logan Bird. Peso has been a go-to for several top cowboys in this setup over the past few years.

peso
AQHA

#14 Cole Clemons - Joe

A grade blue roan, "Joe" is Clemons' main mount.

#15 Quade Hiatt - JJ Shimmer Cat

"Big Red" found aged event success and has been an asset to Hiatt's team.

JJ Shimmer Cat
AQHA
Published
Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

Home/News