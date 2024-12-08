The Bloodlines Behind the Top 15 Tie Down Roping Horses at the 2024 NFR
The horsepower of the tie down roping is absolutely crucial to these cowboy's success and they know it. The respect and admiration this group has for this incredible set of horses is truly deserved.
#1 Shad Mayfield - Figure to Fly
"Lollipop" joined Mayfield's team in 2023, through a series of unfortunate events and was not initially his favorite in the string. Taking time to bond with the mare, he let her learn to love her job again and they have become a force to be reckoned with. By the same sire as Trevor Brazile's "Deputy," Lollipop thrived with Mayfield this year and was chosen as the 2024 Horse of the Year.
#2 Haven Meged - For Goodness Shakes
"Lil Punch" made his NFR debut last year, at the urging of Meged's wife, World Champion Breakaway Roper, Shelby. Despite having only competed at a few tie down jackpots prior to the NFR and breakaway roping with Shelby, Lil Punch dominated in the T&M with Meged, ultimately breaking the arena record with a 6.4 second run.
#3 Ty Harris - Cuchara Sal
2023 Reserve Horse of the Year, "Sally" is a product of the great T4 Quarter Horses program and has been a huge asset to Harris' year.
#4 Riley Webb - Marked Up Cat
"Rudy" was Webb's choice of mount at the 2023 NFR and fit the setup well.
#5 Shane Hanchey - Rollin On The River
"River" has dominated in the aged events with Hanchey and Beau Peterson, as well as the rodeos.
#6 Marty Yates - Hughes So Pretty
"Rolex" is Yates' pick for the 2024 NFR.
#7 John Douch - Peponchek Royalspade
"Tomcat" will make the trip to Las Vegas with Douch in 2024.
#8 Kincade Henry - Duals Crescent Boon
"Mario" earned the 2022 Horse of the Year title at the College National Finals Rodeo, as he helped Henry earn the Championship.
#9 Dylan Hancock - Major A 2009
"Earl" earned third place honors in the 2024 Horse of the Year race.
#10 Zack Jongbloed - GM Augusta Drifter
"Gucci" was still a pretty green mare when she joined Jongbloed's team a couple years ago and has taken to the road exceptionally well.
#11 Tuf Cooper - This Fiestas Lonely
"Bro" is a mainstay in Cooper's string.
#12 Hunter Herrin - Flash
Flash helped Herrin qualify for the NFR this year, during the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D.
#13 Joel Harris - Daddys Shiner Cat
Harris and his brother, Ty, both mounted up in round two on "Peso" owned by Logan Bird. Peso has been a go-to for several top cowboys in this setup over the past few years.
#14 Cole Clemons - Joe
A grade blue roan, "Joe" is Clemons' main mount.
#15 Quade Hiatt - JJ Shimmer Cat
"Big Red" found aged event success and has been an asset to Hiatt's team.