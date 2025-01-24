The Certified Agriculture Group Announces Partnerships with PRCA
The Certified Agriculture Group (TCAG) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association
(PRCA), the largest rodeo organization in the world and the recognized leader in Prorodeo. The partnership includes:
Two official titles of the PRCA and its championship event the Wrangler National Finals
Rodeo:
• TCAG’s AgTruckTrader ® .com brand has been named the organization’s Official
Agricultural Licensed Truck Partner, making the partnership OEM-neutral. For
the first time in PRCA’s history, this partner will now represent dealers of all major
pickup truck manufacturers.
• TCAG’s AGwagon ™ , designed by 14 farmers and ranchers and built in partnership
with Fox Factory Vehicles, has been named the Official Licensed Agricultural
Truck of PRCA/PRORODEO and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
AGwagon PRORODEO Special Edition:
• The world’s first purpose-built agriculture pickup truck was unveiled last fall. That base
AGwagon makes 28 different modifications to original equipment that toughen up
those trucks so they’re ready for the rigors of American farms and ranches.
• PRCA executives, along with several world class rodeo athletes, collaborated with
Fox Factory engineers to add 10 additional modifications, making the
PRORODEO Special Edition uniquely suited to exceed the needs of those who
live the Western lifestyle. • PRORODEO Special Edition modifications include hat racks in the cab, ultra-HD
leather interior with embroidered PRCA logos in the headrests and PRORODEO
branded into the console leather, trailer functionality tools including remote
interior trailer cameras, back seat pet protection, and a truly stand-out
PRORODEO graphics package on the exterior.
“This special edition was designed by the rodeo athletes who are putting thousands of
miles on their trucks and essentially living out of them during the rodeo season,” said
Pat Driscoll, CEO of TCAG. “We’re proud of the association we’re building with PRCA,
and believe this truck shows we’re committed to delivering meaningful solutions for the
sports athletes and fans.”
"We are thrilled to officially announce our long-anticipated partnership with AGwagon
and AgTruckTrader.com, a collaboration that is the result of hard work and passion for
our lifestyle,” said PRCA Chief Marketing Officer Paul Woody. “This exciting venture
brings to life a PRORODEO special edition AGwagon truck and a partnership that
underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value, ensuring
that our fans have access to cutting-edge solutions that enhance their farm and ranch
operations and is durable for traveling down the road to professional rodeo
competitions."
“Our new partnership with PRCA is a home run for everyone.” Driscoll added. “We have
deep roots in this industry and wholeheartedly support the organization, its member
athletes and the fans. Their hard work, grit and determination mirrors the values and
passion we’re known for in agriculture and the Western lifestyle, and we look forward to
reinforcing our commitment in the years to come.”
Not only do rodeo enthusiasts finally have access to a truck that speaks their lifestyle,
but those who also farm or ranch can get a complimentary AgPack ® with the purchase
of any AGwagon, including the PRORODEO Special Edition. AgPack is a bundle of
rebates and discounts on everyday farm and ranch supplies available exclusively
through Certified Ag Dealers, all part of TCAG’s offering to the industry. With more than
$45,000 in savings, AgPack provides a powerful return on your AGwagon investment.
Visit www.AGwagon.com to learn more about how to order a PRORODEO Special
Edition AGwagon.
About The Certified Agriculture Group (TCAG):
TCAG represents a broad range of tools and products geared toward American farmers’ and
ranchers’ truck purchase experiences. Through Certified Agriculture Dealerships SM (CAD),
agricultural truck customers will find, specialty extended service contracts (CADProtect), and a
value add that delivers as much as a $45,000 return on their truck investment (AgPack ® )
through exclusive farm/ranch supply savings. Its website AgTruckTrader ® .com provides AgPack-
eligible inventory across all CAD locations. The organization also offers AGwagon™, the world’s
first purpose-built truck for farmers, ranchers and Western lifestyle enthusiasts. Learn more at:
https://certifiedaggroup.com/
https://certifiedagdealer.com/
https://cadprotect.com/
https://getagpack.com/
https://www.agtrucktrader.com/
https://agwagon.com/
About PRCA:
The PRCA, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., is recognized as the unsurpassed leader
in sanctioning the sport of professional rodeo. The PRCA's mission is to unify membership in
providing an innovative fan experience, to grow the sport of professional rodeo and provide new
expanded opportunities for our membership and sponsors. Since 1986, the PRCA has paid out
more than $1 billion in prize money to its contestants. The PRCA offers the best cowboys and
the best rodeos, delivering the best fan experience while positively impacting our communities
and embracing the spirit of the West. A membership-based organization, the PRCA
sanctioned 828 events in 2024, and paid out more than $76 million. There are 35 million rodeo
fans in the U.S. The sport’s marquee event, the National Finals Rodeo, increased its payout to
more than $16.2 million in 2024. The PRCA televises the sport's premier events, with the world-
renowned Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge on The Cowboy Channel
and RFD-TV and streaming on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App. PRCA-sanctioned
rodeos donate more than $40 million to local and national charities every year. For
comprehensive coverage of the cowboy sport, read ProRodeo Sports News, the official
publication of the PRCA. The digital PSN and daily updates of news and results can be found
on the PRCA's official website, www.prorodeo.com.