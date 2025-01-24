The Cowboys and Cowgirls Moving on to NWSS Semi-Finals from Bracket 7
The tournament-style rodeos feel like a marathon, but we are coming down to the wire in Denver, Colo. at the National Western Stock Show. Bracket 7 wrapped up on Thursday, January 23. If you were watching on the Cowboy Channel or live in Denver, the matinee performance of the barrel racing was stopped, due to ground issues. Those riders were offered a re-run later that afternoon.
One more bracket remains and then overall round winners will be determined. Those payouts offer a second chance to the cowboys and cowgirls who may have fallen short in the aggregate, to qualify back for the semi-finals on Saturday. There will be three rounds of the semi-finals, determing who moves on to the finals on Sunday.
Bareback Riding
R.C. Landingham moved into a three-way tie overall in Round 1, alongside fellow Bracket 7 competitor, Clayton Biglow with 85 points. Wacey Schalla is currently tied for a sixth place check in Round 2 overall, with an 82-point ride. Both Landingham and Schalla punched their ticket to the semi-finals, along with South Dakota cowboy, Andy Gingerich.
1. R.C. Landingham / 165
2. Wacey Schalla / 163
3. Andy Gingerich / 159
Steer Wrestling
Bracket 7 was a fast one for the steer wrestlers. Ryan Schuckburgh was a 3.6, moving into second place overall in Round 1. Bridger Anderson and Rowdy Norwood tied with a 3.9, moving into a tie for fourth overall in Round 2. Australian cowboy, Kodie Jang, took the top spot in the aggregate, moving on to the semi-finals Saturday.
1. Kodie Jang 8.5
2. Riley Westhaver 9.2
3. Garrett Curry 9.5
Team Roping
Lightning Aguilera and Dustin Davis came in hot for Bracket 7, also taking over the lead in Round 1 overall with a 4.3-second run. They were the only duo to catch both steers in their bracket, moving them on to the semi-finals. Joining them will be NFR qualifiers, Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin, alongside Jace Bland and Tyson Thompson.
1. Aguilera/Davis 14.1
2. Proctor/Medlin 5.1
3. Bland/Thompson 5.7
Saddle Bronc Riding
It was a little wild in the saddle bronc riding in Bracket 7. Q McWhorter's first horse came down on him, mid-ride. He rode his re-ride for an 82.5-point score to take the aggregate in the bracket and is currently tied for a sixth place check in Round 2 overall. Beau Scarborough tied with Tanner Hayes at 138 points on two, but it was Scarborough winning the tie-breaker and moving on to the semi-finals.
1. Q McWhorter 153.5
2. Logan Hay 151.5
3. Beau Scarborough 138
Tie Down Roping
Seth Andersen and Tom Crouse split the top spot in the first round of Bracket 7. The duo are now tied for a check overall in Round 1, in sixth place with their 8.5-second runs. Tom Crouse backed that up with another win in Round 2 of the bracket at 9.2 seconds, taking the aggregate lead to move onto Saturday's semi-finals round.
1. Tom Crouse 17.7
2. Seth Andersen 18.7
3. Roy Lee 19.1
Barrel Racing
Although it started out with the ground being condemned in the matinee performance, Thursday's performances heated up in the barrel racing. McKenna Coronado was on fire in Bracket 7. Her 14.75 moved into a tie for fifth place overall in Round 1 and her 14.56 is currently second in Round 2 overall. Moving on to the semi-finals with her are Kailey Mitton and Michelle Alley.
1. McKenna Coronado 29.31
2. Kailey Mitton 29.53
3. Michelle Alley 29.73
Bull Riding
The All-Around contender, Wacey Schalla, is moving on to the semi-finals in two events: bareback riding and bull riding. The only bull rider to cover both bulls, Schalla moved into a tie for fifth in Round 1 overall and second place in Round 2 overall. Schalla's dance partner in Round 2 was a bull who had only been ridden once in his career and Schalla covered him for an 84-point ride. Mason Spain and Clayton Savage each covered one bull to punch their tickets to Saturday's semi-finals rounds.
1. Wacey Schalla 167
2. Mason Spain 80.5
3. Clayton Savage 78