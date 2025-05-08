The Cowgirl Gathering: NFR Barrel Racers Hit the Jackpot in Stephenville
The history of the American cowgirl is rich and deeply entertwined with the formation of our great nation. The women who pioneered the way for the professional rodeo athletes of today were true icons. The Cowgirl Gathering was born of this inspiration, aiming to help the cowgirls of the 21st century network with one another and put their talents on display.
The event highlights all aspects of the western lifestyle, with an art show and a fashion show. From a star-studded panel including Jackie Hobbs-Crawford, Erin Taormino, Tracy Sheffield, and many more, Cowgirl Conversation offers a full day of wisdom, motivation, and connection on May 3. The team roping will be held at the Kerry Kelley Arena on May 10 and the breakaway roping will be May 11 at the same location.
Presented by Wild West Promotions and the American Paint Horse Association, the barrel racing at the Cowgirl Gathering was top tier. With over $41,500 in added money, there was an Open, High Stakes, ESA Incentive, Texas Paint Bred Incentive, PBRIP, and a Diamond Classic sidepot. Held at the 377 Arena in Stephenville, Texas, April 25-26, the competition was fierce, but the payouts were huge. It was also the Last Chance Qualifier for the Women's Rodeo World Championships in all three classifications: Pro, Challenger, and Limited.
Open
Winning an outstanding $7,327, London Gorham and Tiny Bit of Pressure (No Pressure On Me x SF Tiny Bit Of Fame x Dash Ta Fame) ran a 15.365 to earn the 1D win. It was a stacked field behind them, with Krystal Dillman and her great horse Paris Texas earning $5,861 for second, Emily Beisel on Vanilla Gorilla placing third for $4,396, Carlee Otero and Luckys Champagne Guy winning $3,224 for fourth, and Sophie Palmore in fifth on JL Jamaican Me Rich for $2,491. Stevi Hillman placed sixth and seventh on the great mare, RV Brijett, and one of the first foals to compete by her stallion, TSH Redbluff Runaway. Four of the top seven placings went to National Finals Rodeo qualifying barrel racers.
Ari-Anna Flynn and Speed Dancer Cartel topped the 2D for $5,551. London Crawford and Azures Full Star won the 3D for $4,218 with a 16.368.
High Stakes Showcase
Running a 15.465, Emily Beisel and Vanilla Gorilla (Dash Ta Fame x Quijet x Firecracker Fire) topped the 1D for $5,681. The duo banked over $10,000 on the single run. Along with Beisel, Otero and Palmore were also able to double dip with their runs, winning $4,545 and $3,409, respectively.
In the 2D, Sophie Palmore and Be A Jetolena ran a 15.977 to win $3,409 and the 2D title. Catherine Asmussen and EddiesFrenchman topped the 3D for $2,272.
Sidepots
Beisel also swept the Adult and Derby sidepots for another $810. Johnnierose Bray and Fabulous Magnolia topped the Youth with a 15.701. Jacque Woolman and Buggin Ta Be Shawne won the Senior with a 15.804. The Futurity win went to Dillman and Paris Texas, with Hillman and TSH Redbluff Runaway in second. Otero and Luckys Champagne Guy won the ESA Member Sidepot for $908. Sally Conway and MP Hay Smith topped the Open Horse 9 & Over for $530.