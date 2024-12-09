The Dreaded Vegas Crud: How to Avoid the Bane of NFR Existence
If you have ever been to Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo, you have likely had a run in with the "Vegas Crud." With what seems like the majority of cowboys, cowgirls, and rodeo fans from all across the country all centralized in one city for ten days, the "bug" certainly seems to make it's rounds.
I know many contestants and their families joke about taking "Vitamins A-Z for at least six months" prior to going to the NFR. It's only partially a joke, as many really do begin to load up on every immune boosting supplement they can get their hands on, in anticipation.
The last time we were in Vegas for just a few days, we brought home one of the many strains of COVID (sorry, family Christmas). As much as we may joke about it, when someone has to compete in ten rounds, it is absolutely crucial that contestants be feeling their best.
While everyone is maximizing on the fun, shopping, nightlife, concerts, and of course, socializing - here are a few hygenic reminders to prevent sickness hampering your week. I am no healthcare professional and this is not medical advice, but here are a few common sense tips that are helpful anytime we travel.
1. Wash Your Hands
Kidding... sort of! There is a reason this is on every sign in every bathroom. Wash your hands often.
2. Vitamins A-Z
Vitamin C and Zinc are great for the immune system, maybe even add in some colloidal silver or elderberry.
3. Get Some Sleep!
I know, we only go to Vegas once a year with our friends and peers, but sleep is important. Do not run yourself ragged early in the week - trust me, you will pay for it!
4. Eat Well
Again, the food in Vegas is unparalleled, so I get it! Try to focus on at least one balanced meal a day and eat a vegetable or two.
5. Mobile IV
A newer addition to our options, I have become a huge believer in mobile IV clinics and I know there are several in Las Vegas. One favorite amongst cowboys and cowgirls, Next Level Health and Wellness will be set up at Stetson Cowboy Christmas this week. Not only can they re-hydrate you at Next Level, you can get loaded up on vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and more.