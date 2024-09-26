The Final Bubble Update: Rough Stock Riders as They Head to Sioux Falls
The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, kicks off on Thursday, with $1.3 million in added money. With only twelve competitors qualifying in each event, it will be a huge deciding factor in 2024 National Finals Rodeo qualifications.
Bareback Riding
The bareback riding may be the closest race to the Thomas and Mack in 2024, with just $5,000 currently separating positions 9-16. The Governor's Cup and other rodeos over the next five days could change the standings drastically.
Keenan Hayes, Rocker Steiner, Leighton Berry, Dean Thompson, RC Landingham, Weston Timberman, Cooper Cooke, and Cole Franks make up the top eight. Hayes, Steiner, Thompson, Franks, and Landingham are all set to compete in Sioux Falls.
Garrett Shadbolt is currently 9th in the World, with $129,864. Cole Reiner is right behind him, with $129,628. Both cowboys will compete in the Cup. Jess Pope is 12th at $127,183. Bradlee Miller is hot on his heels with $126,879. In 14th, Jacob Lees has $125,134. Just outside the top 15 is Waylon Bourgeois in 18th at $107,329. This group will all compete in Sioux Falls over the weekend, giving them a shot at huge payouts that could completely alter these standings.
Taylor Broussard is 11th with $127,753. Richmond Champion holds onto 15th with $124,609. Tanner Aus is not far behind, with $124,147. Orin Larsen is 17th at $119,362. This group fell short of qualifying for the Cup and will be fighting to pick up checks at the remaining rodeos, truly battling out the final days of the season.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Damian Brennan, Kade Bruno, Wyatt Casper, Ryder Wright, Zeke Thurston, Lefty Holman, and Brody Cress make up the top seven in the saddle bronc riding World Standings and have all qualified for The Governor's Cup. Statler Wright is 9th and will also ride in Sioux Falls.
Kolby Wanchuk is 11th with $136,000 and is roughly $16,000 ahead of 15th. Zachary Dallas sits 12th with $128,971. Having qualified for the Cup, both will have a great opportunity to hold onto their positions.
Dawson Hay and Sage Newman are the only two cowboys in the top 12 who did not qualify for the Cup, but are relatively safe in their NFR qualifications. Hay is $23,000 ahead of 15th, but the payouts in Sioux Falls will be large, so we cannot count anything out at this point.
Brody Wells, Ben Andersen, and Logan Hay sit 13-15, seperated by less than $6,000. Having missed out on qualifications for the Cup, they will be relying on checks through the weekend to hold onto their positions.
Ryder Sanford is 16th ($118,760) and Logan Cook is 17th ($101,580) and their qualifications to Sioux Falls will be crucial to their potential NFR bids.
Bull Riding
TJ Gray, Jace Trosclair, Hayes Weight, Wacey Schalla, Jeter Lawrence, Clayton Sellars, and Trevor Reiste are all within the top nine in the World Standings and have qualified for The Governor's Cup. Reiste holds roughly $40,000 over 15th place.
Cooper James is 11th with $154,012 and Tristen Hutchings sits 12th with $150,456. Both of these cowboys will ride in Sioux Falls, allowing them a great chance to hold onto their spots in the top 15.
Creek Young sits 10th at $158,846. Trey Kimzey is 13th with $127,328. Jordan Spears in 14th has $122,525 and Jake Gardner wraps up the top 15 with $120,718. This group did not qualify for the Cup and will be working to pick up checks at other rodeos through the weekend.
Tyler Bingham, Luke Mast, Dustin Boquet, and JR Stratford are within easy striking distance of the top 15. They are currently 16-19, but did not make the Cup.