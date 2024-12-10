The Harris Brothers Are Hot! Joel Clinches Round 5 After Ty’s Round 4 Win
Winning is a family affair for the Harris brothers. NFR Rookie tie-down roper Joel Harris got to take his first victory lap in the Thomas and Mack in round 5. He watched his brother, 6-time qualifier, Ty Harris take the win in round 4. Joel came with a vengeance to snag his own round buckle after a very successful first finals already.
Ty and Joel were on the same horse for their round wins. "Peso," owned by Logan Bird has been to the finals with many different guys and is now helping the Harris brothers with their success, too. A good horse makes all the difference when the stakes are high.
Joel has had a great first trip to the bright lights of Vegas. He won 2nd in the 1st round, 3rd in round 3, and then came out on top in round 5. He came into Vegas in the No.13 spot but after this round win, has sped up to 5th with just over $200,000 won on the season. He is also in good standing for the average race.
After his round four win, Ty Harris came out with a smooth 8.4-second run to take an early lead in round five. With a sigh of relief, Haven Meged took over with an 8.0 after a rough start to his finals. Joel had a round win in mind, roped a stronger calf, and with a wrap and a hooey went to lead by a landslide with a smokin' 7.6-second run.
In his interview, Katie Lucas asked Joel about his decision to take a risk with a wrap and a hooey. Joel explained, "It just felt right. I was honestly thinking I was going to put two, but when I flanked her she just felt good, and I wanted to take that victory lap so that was in the back of my mind for sure."
He may be an NFR rookie, but Joel Harris is making veteran moves and performing very well at his very first National Finals Rodeo.
Shad Mayfield came in third tonight with an 8.1. This round money helped his cause towards the tie-down world championship as well as the all-around race.
NFR Round 5 Tie-Down Full Results
1. Joel Harris, 7.6 seconds, $33,687
2. Haven Meged, 8.0, $26,624
3. Shad Mayfield, 8.1, $20,104
4. Quade Hiatt, 8.2, $14,127
5. Ty Harris, 8.4, $8,693
6. Shane Hanchey, 8.8, $5,433
7. Riley Mason Webb, 9.0
8. Kincade Henry, 9.4
9. Hunter Herrin, 9.8
10. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Marty Yates, 10.2 each
12. Dylan Hancock, 10.6
13. Cole Clemons, 11.0
14. John Douch, 12.7
15. Zack Jongbloed, NT