Over the past few years, a controversial topic has been buzzing in the Western equine industry. The American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) adopted what is widely known as the "Two-Year Rule" in 2015. For horses born that year and later, their frozen semen or embryos may not be used more than two years after the horse's death or sterilization.

The rules read as follows:

REG111.6: For a stallion foaled in 2015 or after, semen may not be used to produce an AQHA-eligible foal more than two calendar years following the year of his death or after he is gelded.

REG112.9: For a mare foaled in 2015 or after, embryos may not be used to produce an AQHA-eligible foal more than two calendar years following the year of her death or after she is spayed.

If the case in question involves an embryo, both parents' timelines apply.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Understanding the Controversy

Roarrr, one of the nation’s top barrel racing sires. | B Smilin Photography

The rules have been a hot topic since their adoption, particularly amongst stallion owners and breeders. Those in support of the Two Year Rule have cited that it encourages genetic diversity in the breed.

Those who oppose it feel that it unfairly impacts younger horses and newer breeding programs. In March 2026, AQHA published an article, including statistics and rebuttals, in defense of the rule. AQHA stated that horses bred prior to 2015 were "bred under a certain set of rules."

Many of the nation's top sires across any discipline have been deceased for a number of years — some for decades. Essentially, older and more established sires are allowed to continue breeding without limitations, while younger stallions are limited to two years, in the event of their death.

For owners who collect semen on a young stallion and later opt to geld him for any reason, they also forfeit their rights to register any resulting foals beyond the two-year mark.

Stallion owners have cited frustration, as they have a huge financial and time investment in proving a young stallion. Despite doing everything to set their stallion up for success, if the worst should happen and he passes away, their efforts grind to a screeching halt.

While the case of stallions is more widely discussed, all of these limitations also apply to mares. In the event of an untimely death, a great horse's legacy would be drastically limited, while older horses are allowed to continue breeding uninhibited.

Many individuals also believe that the market should be allowed to dictate what is produced. As more up-and-coming horses prove themselves as performers and producers, they feel that demand will naturally shift.

Although the rule has been proposed for changes in the past, AQHA members must vote in person at the AQHA Convention. Held annually in March in Las Vegas, the timing of the conference falls during breeding season for many owners.

In 2025, two proposals were presented, one allowing the use of frozen semen and embryos from this group of horses for 10 calendar years and another allowing it for 20 calendar years.

Many top breeders, owners, and trainers have shared letters regarding their feelings on the matter. Solo Select Horses produced a conversation with Tricia Aldridge, Carol Rose, and Brooke Wharton, discussing how the rule impacts their personal situations.

On Monday, March 16, the rule will once again be up for a vote. With some of the largest voices in the Western industry speaking out for change, will 2026 be the year we see the Two-Year Rule officially abandoned?