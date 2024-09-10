The History of the Pendleton Round-Up
Pendleton, Oregon, is known for its Western heritage, classic charm, and, most importantly, one of the most talked-about rodeos of the year.
With a population of roughly 17,000 residents, every year during the rodeo week Pendleton nearly doubles in size. The Round-Up arena alone holds 17,000 spectators and sells out almost every performance.
September 29th, 1910 would mark the date of the first ever Pendleton Round-Up. Being that Pendleton and its neighboring cities are rooted in agricultural production, such as wheat and cattle, the founding members decided late September would be ideal for everyone to attend and enjoy some fun after their summer work was completed.
The first show in 1910 brought 7,000 spectators and much success came along with that. Not only did it bring a large crowd, but it also had a different name, known as the Umatilla-Morrow County Fair. It wouldn’t be until 1933 that this rodeo got its iconic name the Pendleton Round-Up.
After the first rodeo, it was clear a bigger venue was needed. A few short years after their first show, the wooden grandstand and bleachers were complete and ready to hold more than 20,000 individuals who loved the Western lifestyle.
Not only is the rodeo itself special but the town and the individuals that get involved should be attributed to much success over the last 124 years. With a strong Native American presence from the very beginning this is something that is paid tribute to during Round-Up week. From the Round-Up arena, to the Indian Village, and the Happy Canyon night show you are sure to see a salute to the American West.
The grass in the arena isn't the only abnormal thing about the Pendleton Round-Up. During the performance there isn’t signage on the roping boxes and chutes or the traditional sponsor flag hot lap you see at many rodeos. The Pendleton Round-Up committee strives to keep the arena and performances as close to their original state as possible.
With this rodeo being one of the last stops to earn money before the September 30th cut-off to make the National Finals Rodeo, iconic names are coming to compete and looking to add to their year of earnings. With $405,000 up for grabs at the 2024 Pendleton Round-Up, there are sure to be some stellar rides and fast runs from our cowboys and cowgirls.