The Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Award: Where Cowgirl and Fashionista Meet
In the roots of rodeo, flashy-dressed women on fast horses were a sort of sideshow attraction in the early days of organized competition. They may not have won any money, or very little, but they wore fun outfits and thrilled the crowds as they took their turns at top speed. As rodeo progressed, women have found their footing and turned the sport into a profession through the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.
One thing that has never changed though, is the love many women have for their outfits. Flamboyance and fun have always been two words that could describe the wardrobe of most barrel racers. Many rodeo fans are familiar with Fallon Taylor or Martha Josey, both World Champions, who love to dress with special flair. The extra sparkle and glamour is a huge attraction for rodeo fans in the barrel racing.
The Jerry Ann Taylor Best Dressed Award is given in honor of the incredible trick rider and Hall of Fame Cowgirl, who was also known for her own fabulous style. After Taylor passed away in 2012, her family created a fund to keep her spirit of fashion alive in rodeo. The award is given twice annually (at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and the National Finals Rodeo) and comes with a substantial cash bonus along with a bracelet or plaque.
Fans vote throughout the NFR and last year was a record-breaking year, with over 40,000 combined fan and committee votes. Along with the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the WPRA honors these cowgirls.
Sissy Winn, who now partners with Fallon Taylor's clothing line, Ranch Dressn, has earned the title three of the past four times it was awarded (the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in 2022 and 2023 and the National Finals Rodeo in 2023). Taylor herself has earned the award three times.
Here is a full list of the winners over the years:
- 2012 NFR: Mary Walker
- 2013 FWSSR: Kendra Dickson
- 2013 NFR: Fallon Taylor
- 2014 FWSSR: Jane Melby
- 2014 NFR: Fallon Taylor
- 2015 FWSSR: Kendra Dickson
- 2015 NFR: Fallon Taylor
- 2016 FWSSR: Shelly Anzick
- 2016 NFR: Michele McLeod
- 2017 FWSSR: Kathy Grimes
- 2017 NFR: Kimmie Wall
- 2018 FWSSR: Sadye Simpson
- 2018 NFR: Jessica Routier
- 2019 FWSSR: Stevi Hillman
- 2019 NFR: Jessica Routier
- 2020 FWSSR: Jimmie Smith
- 2020 NFR: Tiany Schuster
- 2021 NFR: Molly Otto
- 2022 FWSSR: Sissy Winn
- 2022 NFR: Margo Crowther
- 2023 FWSSR: Sissy Winn
- 2023 NFR: Sissy Winn
Who will take home the title in 2024? It will be fun to see, especially with multiple top cowgirls again dressed in Fallon Taylor's brand - which always seems to be a crowd favorite.