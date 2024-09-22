The North Dakota Roughrider Cup Holds Power to Change Lives
The Roughrider Cup has been underway the last two days, let's look at the action that’s happened on the dirt in Mandan and look at who's up today that might shake the leaderboard up.
Two-time NFR bareback riding qualifier Leighton Berry scored an 86.5 which has him at the top of the leaderboard. Last night Jess Pope and Jacek Frost tied for 85 points on their rides, leaving them tied for second and potentially taking some money home.
Bradlee Miller currently sitting 17th in the world wants to leave a mark in Mandan. Miller, on a hot streak the last few weeks, is fighting to make his first NFR and will leave it all in the arena trying to get there.
J.D. Struxness, who's becoming a household name in steer wrestling has himself sitting first in line for the payout Mandan has to offer. With a time of 3.7 seconds and sitting fifth in the world, he’s looking to make his sixth appearance in Las Vegas this year.
A cowboy from Altamont, Utah, Cash Robb sitting 15th in the standings has cowboys chasing him down, looking to get into the bubble. He’ll be wanting a fast clean run today to secure his spot in the top 15.
The young tie-down roper who everyone seems to be talking about, Dylan Hancock, had himself a 7.9-second run in Mandan. Currently sitting 11th in the world and with nobody being safe until the season ends, he’s looking for a payday from the Rough Riders Cup.
With Shad Mayfield up today, a talented roper known for many things, especially consistency, we’re sure to see a shake-up in the board in some way for the final performance.
An Australian saddle bronc rider currently number one in the world is also sitting first at the inaugural Roughrider Cup. Damian Brennan rode for 86.5 points.
Today will be a crucial for saddle bronc riders, with athletes like Ryder Sandford and Logan Cook sitting right on the bubble. Brody Wells, sitting right inside the bubble working hard his entire career to make it to his first NFR, will want to ride well and score high to ensure we’ll see him in Vegas come December.
In the team roping Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp lead the pack with a time of 3.6 seconds, almost a full second faster than the team sitting second. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira as well as Hunter Snow and Hunter Koch are up today and have proven they have what it takes to give Wade/Thorp a run for their money.
Breakaway ropers have brought the heat the last few nights with Josie Conner and Bailey Bates tying for first with a time of 2.1-seconds, these cowgirls set the bar high. With all the cowgirls up tonight, they’ll be chasing that 2.1-second time and proving they can have stellar runs under a lot of pressure.
Two-time NFR qualifier from Krum, Texas, Tiany Schuster is your leading lady running the barrel pattern in an incredible 17.04 seconds. Schuster already has the trip to Vegas secured, but is putting an exclamation point on her season.
In the bull riding, TJ Gray set the bar high riding for 88-points on Dakota Rodeos Time In A Bottle. All year Gray has been showing he’s right where he belongs and last night's ride was no different. But, with riders like Dustin Bouquet, Trey Kimzey, and Tristen Hutchings up today, there's no telling if Gray will stay on top or how the leaderboard will look come when it is all settled.