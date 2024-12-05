The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo: Where to Watch the Biggest Rodeo of the Year
Kicking off December 5-14, 2024, the 66th Annual Wrangler NFR will be available to watch live, along with many pre and post shows. Thanks to the Cowboy Channel, fans have have much greater and easier access to the NFR over the past several years. This schedule provides full coverage of the NFR, from start to finish. Be sure to tune in every day for all the up to date and behind the scenes info, right on the ground in Vegas.
Cowboy Channel Plus
With the "Everything We Got Including the NFR" package, for $119.99 annually, you can watch the Cowboy Channel and the Cowgirl Channel for a full year, including the NFR. With CC+, you can watch thousands of top rodeos and broadcasts on demand.
Cable Providers & Live TV Streaming Platforms
The Cowboy Channel is also accessible across multiple cable and live TV streaming platforms, including:
- Dish Network: Channel 232
- DIRECTV: Channel 603 (also available on Channel 345)
- Cox: Channel 260
- AT&T: Channels 568 & 1568
- Sling TV's Heartland Package
- YouTube TV (in most areas - check your zip code)
- Hulu + Live TV
- Charter Spectrum, Comcast, Mediacom, Suddenlink, and more.
You may have to double check with your cable provider to ensure the Cowboy Channel is included in your package.
Watch Parties in Vegas
Rio Las Vegas - Stetson Country Christmas Watch Party
The Rio Las Vegas hosts the Stetson Country Christmas Watch Party, beginning at 5 PM nightly. The party carries on at The Stillery, with a pop up bar.
NFR After Dark at Westgate Las Vegas
With live entertainment and nightly watch parties in the iBar and Cabaret, this is a free admission event.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Official Wrangler NFR Viewing Party
Opening at 4 PM nightly, another free admission party with live concerts after the rodeo.
Gilley’s Saloon at Treasure Island
All ages are welcome at Gilley's until 9 PM. A cover charge does apply after 9 PM and live entertainment follows the rodeo.
MGM Grand Gold Buckle Zone
MGM hosts another free admission event, with free concerts and DJ following the rodeo.
Boyd’s Rodeo Viewing Party
At the Bourbon Street Lounge in The Orleans Hotel & Casino, another free admission event hosted by Boyd Gaming.
Silverton Casino Presents NFR Viewing & After Parties
The Silverton hosts another free, all-ages viewing party with live entertainment to follow.
South Point Presents Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Viewing Party
The RMEF hosts this great watch party for all ages.
Palms Casino Resort
Live concerts follow the rodeo viewing party each night.
Orleans After Dark
Kicking off each night at 8:30 PM, this free admission event has live entertainment and special guests.
NFR After Dark Circa Resort & Casino
Beginning at 9 PM nightly, the After Dark party at the Legacy Club Rooftop Cocktails has live DJs every Friday and Saturday night.
Wrangler NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations hosted by Flint Rasmussen & Joe Beaver
Last but certainly not least, you can watch the nightly winners at the South Point, as they receive their go round buckles. Aaron Watson and Randall King perform following the event.