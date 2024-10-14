This One Is for the Girls: Unofficial 2024 NFR Barrel Racing Qualifiers
The barrel racing was one of the tightest bubble watch events in the final days of the season. While some cowgirls solidified their qualifications at The Governor's Cup, others had to rely on last minute rodeos in California and Texas. Some cowgirls even did both, flying back and forth to maximize their chances.
After a massive win at The Governor's Cup, Hailey Kinsel moved into 1st in the World Standings with $204,102. Kinsel will compete at her eighth consecutive NFR in December. She and 2024 Reserve Horse of the Year, DM Sissy Hayday "Sister," have earned the WPRA World Championship four times, as well as an NFR Average title in 2020. Her career earnings are over $2.2 million and in 2024, Reno, Pleasant Grove, and Heber City were all on her win list.
In 2nd, Leslie Smalygo has earned $195,906 this season. Winning Calgary and Houston in the same year is a feat very few have accomplished, but Smalygo and JustAHeartBeatToFame "Gus" are now on that list. After narrowly missing the NFR in 2023, the duo came back with a vengeance in 2024. With career earnings of $468,681, Smalygo has now qualified for the NFR twice.
Ashley Castleberry sits 3rd with $170,234. Taking a massive win in the Cinch Playoffs, she and Skyy Blue were consistent competitors throughout the entire year, earnings checks at a majority of the top rodeos. Following a devastating accident in September 2022 that resulted in the loss of one of her mounts and a serious injury to her main mount, the cowgirl rallied to finish 17th in the World in 2023. Castleberry and Skyy Blue will now make their first NFR appearance.
Earning $162,282 this season, Kassie Mowry is 4th in the World. Her career earnings are $976,890, but in aged event earnings, Mowry is a multi-million dollar cowgirl. She will make her fifth NFR appearance with 2024 Horse of the Year, Force The Goodbye. While her rodeo count was a mere 27, Mowry averaged just over $6,000 per rodeo in 2024 and her lengthy win list included Salt Lake City, San Antonio, and Austin.
Emily Beisel has earned $154,004 and sits 5th in the World. With $1.4 million in career earnings, she has qualified for six consecutive National Finals Rodeos. This year, Beisel frequently teamed up with 4M Equine's Teasin Dat Guy "Chewy.". Beisel was the second highest money earner over the Fourth of July in 2024 and won a number of rodeos this year, including St. Paul, Logandale, and Jackson.
In 6th, Lisa Lockhart has earned $140,887. This year will mark her eighteenth straight NFR qualification. Lockhart has over $3.6 million in career earnings ($1.7 million at the NFR alone) and three NFR Average titles (2014, 2016, 2023). She won Pendleton, Sidney, and Othello, amongst others in 2024. Lockhart and Promise Me Fame Guys "Levee" had an exceptional NFR in 2023 and she became WPRA's all-time career earnings leader.
Tiany Schuster sits 7th with $132,495. In 2024, her wins included Nacogdoches, Salinas, and Lewiston. Schuster had an exceptional year thanks to 5 year old Shines By Design and seasoned rodeo competitors, Famous MicGuyver and Showmance. In 2017, Showmance was also part of the team that helped Schuster break the regular season WPRA earnings record and qualify for the NFR.
Earning $129,148 and sitting 8th in the World is Latricia Duke. Duke capitalized at The Governor's Cup to seal her first NFR qualification. A futurity trainer by trade, Duke has been the source of many top NFR mounts over the years, including Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi's World Champion, Yeah Hes Firen. Duke paired with the incredible Reserve Horse of the Year, DM High Roller "Vanilla Wafer," the only stallion in this year's NFR lineup for a standout year. Their wins include Omaha, Burwell, and Crockett.
Halyn Lide has earned $121,965 to be 9th in the World. With Jettin Ta Heaven "Keeper," Lide dominated at some of the biggest rodeos in the country in 2024, including wins at Greeley and Denver. The duo also earned top honors as the highest earners over Cowboy Christmas. Lide will appear at her first NFR in December, but has been very successful in years past at WCRA events, as well as aged events and open barrel races.
Dona Kay Rule sits 10th with $121,480. Qualifying for her fifth NFR, Rule has $871,570 in career earnings. She and High Valor "Valor" won Nampa, Casper, Guymon, and several other rodeos in 2024. At 66 years young, Rule reminds everyone that age is just a number as she blasts around the barrels on one of the fastest horses in the industry. After a serious injury in 2023 cut their season short, Valor has made an extraordinary comeback in 2024.
In 11th, Wenda Johnson has earned $117,969. Johnson has earned five NFR qualifications and has career earnings of $717,142. In 2024 her wins include Clovis, San Angelo, and Deadwood. Paired with Steal Money "Mo" owned by Highpoint Performance Horses, Johnson typically aims to keep her rodeo count low and focuses on capitalizing on the best opportunities for her horse. The duo have previously found success inside the Thomas and Mack and will be fun to watch in December.
With $115,838, Andrea Busby sits 12th. Busby and her husband, Jeff, have bred and owned countless champions at all levels, including World Champions Famous Lil Jet "Rollo," and Jets Top Gun "Benny." This year, she will run down the alley in Las Vegas aboard horses that have been bred and raised through the Busby Quarter Horses program. Wins at Hermiston, Logan, and Preston helped her seal her first NFR qualification.
Abby Phillips is 13th with $115,510. Another first time NFR qualifer, Phillips racked up the wins in 2024, including Sundre, Sisters, and Wainwright. Her two main mounts, VF Expensive Taste and VQ Im Buzzed stayed solid throughout the year to earn their trip to Las Vegas. Another cowgirl who overcame tragedy, with the unexpected loss of her main mount last year, Phillips will be one to watch in Vegas.
Carlee Otero held onto 14th with $112,909. Although she did not qualify for The Governor's Cup, Otero was able to notch last minute wins at Poway, San Bernadino, and Mona in the final days of the season to solidify her position. Otero's first NFR appearance was with Rare Dillon in 2011 and in 2024, she and Blingolena "Sly" were solid throughout the year to punch their ticket to the NFR.
Wrapping up the top 15 is Shelley Morgan at $111,189. Winning an NFR Average title in 2022 and with five NFR qualifications, Morgan has career earnings of $1.1 million. Her main mount, HR FamesKissAndTell "Kiss" had to have some time off towards the end of the season. Morgan and Kiss were able to come back in time to pick up the wins they need to finalize their qualification. In 2024, she won and placed at many major rodeos, including Sheridan and Lakeview.