Thompson Earns 2024 NFR Bareback Riding Average and World Championship
The young cowboy from Altamont, Utah, Dean Thompson left his second National Finals Rodeo as the 2024 Bareback Riding Average Champion, as well as the World Champion.
Thompson battled it out at his first NFR in 2023, but really found his stride in Round 10 and has not backed off since. Up until Round 10, he had only placed in one round for about $5,000. On the final night, he found his breakthrough with an 89 point ride on Game Trail from Summit Pro Rodeo for a second-place finish. That momentum carried through the 2024 season.
At age 22, Thompson came into the finals this year with a great mindset and we caught up shortly before he headed to Vegas. He finished the regular season in the fourth position in the World Standings, coming into the NFR. Thompson stayed consistent throughout the entire season, picking up checks steadily to earn his spot in the roster.
Thompson told me that one horse he had really wanted to ride in 2024 and had not had the chance at was Boot Barn's Night Crawler from Pickett Pro Rodeo, "Night Crawler is a bareback rider's dream." Thompson's dream came true in Round 5 of the NFR for a 91 point ride aboard the 2024 Bareback Riding Horse of the Year.
In his post-win interview on the Cowboy Channel, Thompson exclaimed, "I just lost all my hesitation. I got married about a month ago and all my hesitation went away. I decided not to worry about the end results, just go do my job. It mean the world to have all those guys respect, so I can't wait until I can get back to see them all in the locker room."
The cowboy really did lose his hesitation, going after every round at the finals. Thompson won the Average, worth $86,391 with 854.5 points on ten rides.
Thompson earned checks in eight of the 10 rounds, winning $143,452. Combined with his Average winnings, Thompson's NFR totaled $239,923, With $172,197 in regular season earnings, he finished his 2024 season at $412,120. He split or won two rounds, with his 91 point ride in Round 5 and an 88 point ride aboard Priefert's Dusty Roads from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo in Round 8.
Coming into his second NFR, Thompson had a better idea of what to expect. The preparation for bareback riders in Las Vegas is so unique, because of the grand entry and tight television schedule.
He explained, "I think most people realize how big it is, but I don't know if a lot of people realize that it's unlike any other rodeo. They're always hustling us and you're nervous about being behind. It's also the only rodeo where we don't have any help, because everyone is in the Grand Entry. We're pulling our own riggings and it gets pretty chaotic back there."
Thompson's second trip proved that he took some notes in 2023 to perfect his process, ultimately earning him a pair of gold buckles at just his second NFR.