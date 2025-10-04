Three Rounds Down Canadian Finals Rodeo Action Elevates Champions

Hosted in Edmonton, AB, at the Rogers Place, the 2025 Canadian Rodeo Finals (CFR) marks its 51st year. The top contenders in the Canadian standings showed up ready to leave it all on the line in pursuit of the title, and by round three, the hockey-rink-turned arena had already been packed with talent and grit.

Bareback Riding

Eight-time CFR qualifier Dantan Bertsch aboard Debt So Long from the Calgary Stampede took the round with 86.85 points.

Steer Wrestling

Four-time steer wrestling champion of Canada, Scott Guenthner, has proven exactly why he holds that title, looking right at home in Edmonton. After winning the first two rounds, he kept that momentum rolling into the third.

Guenthner stopped the clock at 3.6 seconds, the fastest time posted so far at the CFR, before taking yet another victory lap. With more than $34,200 earned over the last three days, he’s stretched his lead over $21,00.

Breakaway Roping

Making her fourth trip to the CFR, Caitlyn Dahm entered the arena aboard the Breakaway Horse of the Year, Gum E Bear(CD Olena x Smartest Little Cat). She came into Rogers Place with $26,617.83 earned during the regular season, sitting third in the standings, looking to earn her first Canadian title.

Dahm walked away with the round three win in 1.9 seconds, the fastest run of the rodeo so far, by three-tenths of a second.

Barrel Racing

As the only cowgirl to post a sub-14-second run, Pamela Morrison stopped the clock at 13.84 seconds to earn $11,400. Not only was it the fastest run of the night, but it stands as the fastest of the entire CFR so far.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Just days after qualifying for his fourth National Finals Rodeo (NFR), Ben Andersen teamed up with BS 26 Gone Fishing from Bugstone Rodeo Co. to score 88 points and take the round win. Fresh off a hard-fought weekend in Sioux Falls to secure his spot in the top 15, this victory is sure to boost his confidence for the rest of the CFR and into Las Vegas come December.

Team Roping



Two go-rounds in a row, Kash Bonnett and Logan Cullen have been the team to beat in the team roping, posting a 4.5-second run in round three to earn $11,400 and help their push for the top spot in the aggregate.

Tie-Down

Kyle Lucas of Carstairs, AB, and Beau Cooper of Stettler, AB, split the go-round win, matching 7.6-second runs. As the two took their victory lap together, it only intensified the race for the 2025 Canadian Tie-Down Championship.

Bull Riding

Grady Young drew the bull they won in Ponoka, and its name is Tactical Error, owned by the Calgary Stampede. In an interview with The Cowboy Channel, Young shared how badly he wanted to get that draw, and his wish paid off. 88.25 points and $11,400in winnings, his first CFR go-round win has him walking out of Rogers Place, one happy bull rider.

