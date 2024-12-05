Tie-Down Ropers Chasing Gold Buckle at 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
Shad "Money" Mayfield
6-time WNFR qualifier and 2020 World Champion Calf Roper, Shad "Money" Mayfield has been on fire all season. He started strong in the building rodeos by winning Ft. Worth and San Antonio and then going on to win Reno as well. He didn't slow down after that. Mayfield also won the Daddy of Em All in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Shad earned the No. 1 back number going into the finals after shattering the single-season earnings record with $286,347 won in the calf roping alone. He has his eye on not one, but two gold buckles this year in Vegas. He is leading the all-around race by over $30,000 and the tie-down standings by over $50,000. Though he sits ahead of the competition in both races, he can't get too comfortable just yet.
Shad has been battling extensive injuries in both hips all year long. However, it has not slowed him down yet. At the back number ceremony, he was asked how he was feeling going into the finals. Mayfield responded confidently saying, "$33,000 a night and a gold buckle, I ain't gonna feel too much."
Though Shad sits ahead by over $50,000, each round pays over $30,000, not including the average race as well. After a few rounds, the race could completely change. With ten consecutive, big-paying rounds to go, Shad still has his work cut out for him to go home with two more World Championships.
2024 Gold Buckle Race
With the amount of money up for grabs, you can't count any one of the guys. However, all eyes are on the top four guys who all have won over $200,000 this season.
Sitting in the number 2 spot is World Champion and 6-time qualifier Haven Meged. Last year, he won his second average title while in Vegas. He set an NFR Round record with a wicked 6.4-second run. With just over $221,000 won so far, Haven is healthy and hungry for a second gold buckle.
Another 6-time qualifier is Ty Harris who is coming into Vegas in the number 3 spot. He has been a top contender at the finals for the past 5 years. This year a large sum of his season earnings came from his big win at Houston. He also won the Pendleton roundup. Ty is roping sharp and ready to fight for his first gold buckle.
The 2023 World Champion tie-down roper, Riley Webb is back and prepared to defend his title. 2024 is his third straight NFR. The 21-year-old cowboy cashed in winning the Red Bluff Roundup among other large rodeos. He also won the 1st round in Sioux Falls. Riley is consistent and fast and knows how to get it done in Vegas.
We are looking forward to an exciting ten days in Vegas watching the tight races play out and world champion be crowned. Stay tuned right here for daily updates.