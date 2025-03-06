Tierney Aims for NFR Berth While Balancing His Role as an All-Around Competitor
In 2024, Paul David Tierney “kind of took a year off for myself and hung around” his home in Oklahoma City.
An off year still managed to put him 20th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association All-Around World standings with nearly $54,000 in earnings. What else would you expect from one of rodeo’s most well-rounded competitors?
“I like winning some of the all-arounds at some of the cool rodeos. That’s the fun part when you can do that,” Paul David said. “Getting a Cheyenne all-around or something like that – that’s the cool all-around prize.”
The son of ProRodeo Hall of Fame inductee Paul Tierney, Paul David officially joined the PRCA in 2009. Along the way, he’s won numerous circuit titles and individual event championships at some of ProRodeo’s most historic events.
Recently, he’s carved out a niche as one the sports best all-around competitors. Since 2021, Paul David has managed to finish inside the top 25 of the PRCA All-Around World Standings every year, including back-to-back 10th place showings in 2022 and 2023.
Some early education on the family ranch certainly helped him get to this position. Growing up in South Dakota, Paul David was always helping his father with whatever needed to be done. He also got to see what it took to be competitive in the PRCA. His dad was a nine-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier with tie-down and all-around world titles to his credit. The process allowed him to glean knowledge quickly and prepared him for the rigors of the rodeo world.
“The good thing about it is you were getting the right information all the time, so that helps a lot,” Paul David said. “And we were doing everything – riding, breaking horses, roping – so it teaches you a lot of things and you learn a lot of things.”
For the better part of a decade, Paul David and Tanner Braden have been team roping partners, traversing the country to compete at PRCA and other events. The duo met in college at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
They’ve finished inside the top 25 in the team roping world standings several times, including top 20 finishes in their respective categories in 2022.
With Paul David stepping aside for a large portion of the 2024 season, Braden joined forces with Cyle Dennison on his way to qualifying for his first NFR. He ended up placing 13th in the final world standings.
Which begs the obvious question – is Paul David’s breakthrough NFR moment next?
With more than $11,000 in earnings already to his credit, Paul David is unranked in both tie-down and team roping, but sits 9th in the all-around standings. If he’s going to reach Las Vegas this December, he’s got a lot of ground to cover between now and the end of the PRCA regular season.
While the winter season has been a little slow in recent weeks, Paul David isn’t overly concerned. He’s ready to put his head down and work, with hope the results will follow.
“I think everybody (wants to make NFR) and I’d like to, but you’ve got to analyze how your year is going and go from there,” Paul David said. “We’re going to go and see how it goes. I’ve got a few more horses so we’re kind of revamped and ready to go.”