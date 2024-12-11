Tight Races and Big Moves Define an Exciting Round 5 at Wrangler National Finals
We are now half way through the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge here in the Thomas and Mack Center. The top 15 athletes in the world in their respective events have been putting on a big show like only they can.
The night started off with two bareback riders posting 91-point rides, leading the group in the night’s standings. Jacob Lees and Dean Thompson each rode away with $30,155 payouts to contribute to their winnings.
Lees broke out of the NFR slump with this run; making his first appearance at the payout window since riding into Vegas. Thompson on the other hand, has been sitting comfortable in each round, although this 91-point ride was finally enough for him to climb to his highest ride of the 2024 NFR.
A similar situation unfolded in saddle bronc riding when Brody Wells and Ryder Wright each rode for 89.5 points to split first and second, bringing home $30,155 each.
Wyatt Casper will look to capitalize on his success after reaching the payout window for the fourth consecutive time after his Round 5 ride. Damian Brennan has also stayed consistent in these later rounds, pulling an 89-point score. He remains No. 3 in the average with 425.5 points on five head.
In the steer wrestling, Will Lummus continues to prove he is right where he belongs. He remains at the top with a 21-second total, after only placing in two of the five completed rounds. It was unfortunate to watch him get a no time in Round No. 5 but watch out for tonight as he will surely bounce back.
The team roping has been wicked fast. The top three in the round were all sub-four-seconds, with first, second, and third all being split by only one tenth of a second. Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp have now won 60% of the rounds. This is an incredible feat; if they can keep it up, expect to see them walk away with gold buckles and the massive average check.
The tie down ropers are, across the board, starting to click. Uncharacteristically, this year they’ve been a little late to the party. Now, don’t get me wrong, they have all been performing, but like all sports, there’s been room for improvement. The splits across the board are becoming smaller round over round.
In Round No. 5, Joel Harris, the 22-year-old San Angelo, Texas native, won the round with a 7.6 second time. Close behind we saw some of the tie-down roping familiars: Haven Meged, Shad Mayfield, Ty Harris, and Shane Hanchey. New to the leaderboard at the Thomas and Mack was Quade Hiatt.
The tie-down ropers don’t have any room to relax. The world championship race is far from over.
In barrels, these ladies have left everythingin the arena. The first three rounds were controlled by Hailey Kinsel, but without looking back, Kassie Mowry has taken the reins. The average is still controlled by Kinsel, but many of these women are hot on her tail. Andrea Busby and Tiany Schuster will be looking to stay hot in the remaining rounds to put themselves in a more favorable position.
Only three bull riders recorded a score in Round 5, propelling Cooper James to the top of the average. No single rider has been scored through all five nights, but every one of them are putting their best foot forward to take home the World Champion title. Josh Frost is staying hot after his scratch in Round 3. Reaching the whistle will be a high priority for many of these men to keep themselves in good standings.