Time-Event Rookies Turn Heads Through First Four Rounds of the NFR

The National Finals Rodeo has officially seen four rounds of action, and this year’s first-time qualifiers are proving they are here to stay in the Thomas & Mack arena. From team roping to steer wrestling, these rookies are moving up in the ranks and holding their own against NFR veterans.

Team Roping Brothers Are Here To Stay at the Top of the NFR Ranks

The Graham brothers | PRCA Photo by Click Thompson

Team roping pair Dawson (header) and Dillon (heeler) Graham have come with a fervor that’s getting harder and harder to beat. Entering the arena for the first time together, the brothers won Round 3 with a 3.8-second run, putting them ahead of the sports all-time players.

The pair started off slow in Round 1, but made quick adjustments that allowed them to earn their first second-place paycheck in Round 2 and a Round 3 win. They struggled to continue this pace going into Round 4, where they ended the night with a no time.

Rookie heeler Lane Mitchell is coasting in the middle of the pack with his veteran header Cyle Denison. Earning sixth in Round 1 and fifth in Round 2, before falling to the No. 12 spot after a shaky Round 3 run. Mitchell finally moved into the top 10 thought, after their Round 4 run landed them at No. 9.

Timed Event Rookies Looking Better and Better After First Three Rounds at the NFR

Tom Crouse | Nathan Meyer Photography

Steer wrestling rookies, Gavin Soileau and Chance Howard have yet to see a paycheck so far this year, but that doesn’t mean they should be counted out just yet. With six rounds of action still left to go, there is plenty of time for these NFR rookies to showcase the talent that got them here in the first place.

Tie-down roping rookies have come out strong in the first three rounds. Tom Crouse has stepped into the Thomas & Mack arena to hold his own against the likes of former world champions like Shad Mayfield and Riley Webb. He took home third in Round 1 before falling to fifth in Round 2, but he earned himself two NFR paychecks back to back.

Round 3 and 4 looked different for Crouse as he failed to make the top 10, but there is still plenty of time to work his way back up. Tie-down rookie Kyle Lucas has struggled night after night, continuously failing to earn a pay check or even break a 10-second ride.

This could be chalked up to the pressure of the Thomas & Mack arena, but hopefully in the coming days, Lucas can get his feet under him and take home a paycheck that he worked all season to earn.

The first four rounds have been indicative of what it takes to make it to the top of the world. There are athletes stepping into the arena that have been there 10 or more times but these rookies aren't letting that sway how they perform.

Stepping up to the plate and moving up in the world rankings, could this be the year that a rookie takes home the title in a timed event? Only time will tell at the 2025 NFR.

