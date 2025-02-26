TKO Announces “Takeover” in Kansas City As UFC, WWE, and PBR Come to T-Mobile Center
Today’s most successful sports organizations stand out for knowing how to put on a good show.
The games matter, but equally important to capture and hold eroding attention spans is an energetic and entertaining presentation of the drama in the locker room and the action on the field of play.
At the top of any list highlighting the masters of combining sports spectacle, compelling narratives, and jaw-dropping feats of athleticism are the UFC, WWE, and PBR.
These promotions present communal gatherings for experiencing hard hits, tough luck, gritty comebacks, redemption and triumph – compelling on a glowing screen, even better live in a raucous arena.
As PBR in-arena and TV voice Matt West said, “These are three booming sports where the athletes are doing things that most humans can’t imagine. All three have an element of extreme, and that’s what draws millions of people to them.”
And now, for the first time, these three sports are coming together in the same arena over a long weekend.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) announced earlier today that the PBR, UFC and WWE will take over the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City for a series of consecutive events from April 24 – 28.
Beginning with PBR on Thursday, April 24, continuing with UFC FIGHT NIGHT on Saturday, April 26, and culminating with WWE's flagship weekly program Raw on Monday, April 28, fans will have the opportunity to experience the non-stop action from each of these thrilling sports and entertainment properties.
UFC and WWE are part of TKO, a premium sports and sports entertainment company. TKO is in the process of acquiring PBR, as well as On Location, TKO’s Official VIP Experience Provider.
The agreement showcasing consecutive PBR, UFC and WWE events over a single weekend in the same city was facilitated by the Kansas City Sports Commission, which saw an opportunity to partner with the three giant sports brands to generate significant economic impact for local hotels and local businesses while shining a spotlight on Kansas City through broadcast programming and social media.
Kansas City has hosted dozens of UFC, WWE, and PBR events over the years and is a top destination for each of the respective promotions.
“This is a unique opportunity to showcase these three premier properties in one city at the same time for the benefit of fans and visitors to the area,” said Peter Dropick, EVP, Event Development and Operations for TKO. “We thank the Kansas City Sports Commission and the management at T-Mobile Center for making this possible.”
Officials at T-Mobile Center, which opened in 2007 and now hosts more than 1 million fans annually, say UFC, WWE and PBR have held some of the arena’s most memorable events over the past 18 years.
For the first time, an exclusive all-in-one ticket bundle comprising all three of these thrilling events will be available, going on sale starting Monday, March 3 at 10 a.m. CST on AXS.com.
VIP Experience packages will also be available soon via On Location. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to events, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with athletes, and more.
Additional details about UFC fighters, WWE Superstars, and PBR bull riders scheduled to participate in their respective events will be announced in coming weeks. Meantime, fans can get more information about the first TKO Takeover by visiting pbr.com/tkotakeover.
Collectively, UFC, WWE, and PBR have brought more than 60 events to Kansas City over the past 20 years, with each organization having their own storied history in the city.
Among the more notable UFC fighters who have competed in Kansas City include former featherweight champion Max Holloway, former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, and former women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.
WWE’s rich history in Kansas City includes hosting Money In The Bank in 2010, in addition to two Raw and SmackDown events per year. Several of the biggest names in WWE have competed in Kansas City including WWE Legend John Cena and the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.
For PBR, the Kansas City Outlaws, 2024 regular season champions in the PBR Teams league, compete in an annual homestand at T-Mobile Center. In partnership with The Cordish Companies, PBR also operates the PBR Big Sky Bar in the Power & Light district.
There are now 15 PBR bars nationwide offering unabashed cowboy fun. The first opened in Kansas City in 2009.
And now, another first for PBR in Kansas City – teaming up with soon-to-be sister companies UFC and WWE as the world’s leading bull riding organization prepares to be part of a powerhouse sports and sports entertainment company.