Top 15 NFR Tie-Down Roping Qualifiers Battle at Shane Hanchey Invitational
The Shane Hanchey Invitational concluded yesterday in Giddings, Texas. Let’s look at what happened and who walked away victorious.
This invitational had a star-studded line-up. With 60 contestants, including the top 15 who will be roping in Vegas, it was an exciting day for not only the athletes but also the fans who could livestream this event on the Cowboy Channel Plus App.
For 16 years, this day has been dedicated to calf roping, which many of the contestants look forward to. The event's format was three rounds and a short go.
Ryan Thibodeaux from Stephenville, Texas took the round-one win with a time of 7.94, he was also the only guy in round one to stop the clock in the 7-second range.
10x NFR qualifier Marty Yates drew a calf he watched in round one and executed his run just perfectly to come out on top for round number two with a time of 7.63 seconds.
A man who is no stranger to the Vegas Lights, Cory Solomon with a time of 7.27 seconds would claim the win for round three.
These 60 calf ropers put up fast times all day, increasing the competition and the margin to win. For the 15 guys who made it to the short-go, it would come down to a fast time and consistency to name the champion of The Shane Hanchey Invitational.
World Champion and 3x NFR qualifier, Riley Webb would take home The Shane Hanchey Invitational Championship Title for the second time.
Roping the fastest time in the round with a 9.19 second run, Webb would not only win the round but also secure himself as the average winner.
Along with securing the Champion title and his second trophy saddle from The Shane Hanchey Invitational, Riley Webb would take $18,025 back to Denton, Texas after a day's work.