Top PRCA and WPRA Resistol Rookies Battle for Lead as Summer Season Starts
A new class of rookies enter the arena to vie for the Resistol Rookie of the Year champion title in their respective events for 2025. With each passing year, the bar is set higher as the talent and grit of the next generation continue to defy expectations.
It’s time to take a look at the current leaders in the rookie race.
At just 21 years old, Sage Allen –a bareback rider from Blackfoot, Idaho– has become a standout name on the back half of the Texas Swing as he’s officially built momentum for his rookie season. Capturing wins like the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo while also earning the average has not only allowed for significant paychecks for this young cowboy it has also taken him to 13th in the world standings.
Jake Holmes, a 19-year-old steer wrestler from Mulberry, Kan., leads the pack by over $3,000 ahead of the cowboy behind.
Reigning from Richards, Texas, Buck Calhoun has cashed checks constantly through the early months on the road, which has allowed him to become the highest rookie tie-down earner so far in 2025, earning $22,049.08.
With 12 rodeos attended and $11,165.42 earned, Brooke Bruner is the rookie breakaway leader. Roping constantly in the low two-second range has allowed her to compete with the best and cash big checks to put toward her 2025 earnings.
Gus Galliard has been making a name for himself amongst his legendary saddle bronc competitors for quite some time. From college rodeoing for Tarleton State University to now pro rodeoing full time, and making 90.5 point rides on Andrews Rodeo All Or Nothin to earn third place at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Galliard is making a name for himself inside out of the rookie standings, where he is currently leading with $29,876.
With $13,680 earned so far, 26-year-old header Devon Johnson is at the top of the standings.
Tolar, Texas cowboy Jace Helton is the current leader in the rookie heeling standings. With $14,428.99 and his rookie competitors closely chasing after him, the spring run will be crucial as he looks to stay number one.
Emma Kate Parr from Greensboro, Ala., dominates the rookie barrel racing standings. With over $18,000 and 29 pro rodeos under her belt for the 2025 season, she’s set the precedence and, as the others are chasing behind her, looking to be in the number one position.
19-year-old Wade Tuni has been leading the rookie bull riding standings for most of the 2025 season. He’s earned $37,651 to add to his year so far, which not only gives him the leading rookie spot but also puts him at 18 in the world standings.
There’s no denying that this group of rookies has talent. As the spring and summer runs pick up, it’ll be a dogfight to see who can earn the most money, take home wins, and earn the Resistol Rookie of the Year Title in the 2025 season.