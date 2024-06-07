Top Rope Horse Talent Brings A-Game to OKC
The American Rope Horse Futurity Association (ARHFA) Redbud Spectacular, held from May 31 to June 1 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City, Okla., was the place to be, with $55,000 in added money up for grabs and top-tier competitors bringing their A-game.
Relentless Honor (One Time Honor x All Time Smooth Cat), aka "Venus" owned B-Bit Farm, dominated the Pre-Futurity 4 & Under Heading. With Miles Baker in the saddle, Venus crushed it with a total score of 691.28. They took the first round with 230.79, snagging $1,000, hit fifth in the second round with 229.70, and clinched first again in the final round with 230.8, raking in $6,171.
Yes Im Sassy (Mr Sassy Frenchman x Full A Irish Whiskey), owned by Neal and Jody Wanless, proved unstoppable in the Open 6 & Under Heading Futurity. With Kaleb Driggers riding, they put up a total score of 936.11. They landed eighth in the first round with 231.00, then surged to first in the second round with 234.18 for $1,500, and locked down another first in the final round with 237.46, scoring a hefty $12,460.
Dressin Trashy (Gunatrashya x Shiney Attire), owned by Daniel Scarbrough and ridden by Cade Rice, clinched the Pre-Futurity 4 & Under Heeling with a total score of 698.21. They took first in the first round with 229.90, pocketing $1,000, placed fifth in the second round with 232.12, and sealed first in the final round with 236.19, earning $7,347.
The Notorious B I G (CD Lights x DT Sugar Chex Whiz), owned by Southern Ranches with Billie Jack Saebens in the saddle, topped the Open 6 & Under Heeling Futurity. They scored a total of 936.82, securing first in the first round with 235.80 for $1,500, hit fifth in the second round with 234.33, and dominated the final round with 235.13, taking home $12,705.
Uno Cash Advance (Custom Cash Advance x Uno Lita), owned by Kelton Hill and ridden by Breanna Jenkins, snagged the Non Pro Heading Futurity title with a total score of 683.00, banking $4,554. Meanwhile, Gunners Nite Train (Gunners Special Nite x Belle Starr Dun It), owned by Relentless Remuda and ridden by Belle Starr Dun It, crushed the Non Pro Heeling Futurity with a score of 673.99, earning $2,553.
For full results from the 2024 American Rope Horse Futurity Association Redbud Spectacular, visit americanropehorse.com/2024-arhfa-redbud-spectacular-results.