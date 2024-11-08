Top-Tier Contestants Earn More Than $220,000 on Night One of Hondo Rodeo Fest
While there might have been more going on in the background than the crowd could notice, the producers of the inaugural Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix,Ariz. deserve a lot of credit for pulling off an incredible night one.
Each event invited eight of the best athletes in the world to compete on the largest stage in Arizona - the Diamondbacks Chase Field.
The fastes time or highest score of the night earned a substantial paycheck of $12,000 followed by $7,500 for second, $3,500 for third, and $1,500 for fourth.
Round one is over and the money earners have gotten one step closer to the $50,000 bonus on Saturday night.
Bareback Riding
Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score
1/2. RC Landingham / Wild Ninght / J Bar J Rodeo / 87
1/2. Cole Reiner / Lakota Park / Summit ProRodeo / 87
3. Jess Pope / Mini Pearl / Generations ProRodeo / 85.5
4. Tilden Hooper / High Hopes / Andrews Rodeo Co / 85
Steer Wrestling
Contestant / Score
1. Stetson Jorgensen / 3.98
2. Ty Erickson / 4.26
3. Tyler Pearson / 4.4
4. Dakota Eldridge / 4.49
Team Roping
Header / Heeler / Time
1. Kaleb Driggers / Junior Nogueira / 4.12
2. Erich Rogers / Paul Eaves / 4.53
3. Andrew Ward / Buddy Hawkins / 4.78
4. Coleman Proctor / Logan Medlin / 9.27
Saddle Bronc Riding
Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score
1. Ryder Wright / Dirty Lizard / J Bar J Rodeo / 88.5
2. Zeke Thurston / Stacked Deck / J Bar J Rodeo / 87.5
3. Sage Newman / Blessed Day / J Bar J Rodeo / 85.5
4. Lefty Holman / Shamus / Generations ProRodeo / 85
Tie-Down Roping
Contestant / Time
1. John Douch / 8.46
2. Shane Hanchey / 8.7
3. Shad Mayfield / 9.27
4. Ty Harris / 9.64
Breakaway Roping
Contestant / Time
1. Josie Conner / 2.05
2. Taylor Munsell / 2.08
3. Sarah Angelone / 2.18
4. Jackie Crawford / 2.61
Barrel Race
Contestant / Time
1. Lisa Lockhart / 13.958
2. Emiy Beisel / 13.991
3. Hailey Kinsel / 14.09
4. Shelley Morgan / 14.101
Bull Riding
Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score
1/2. Wacey Schalla / Outlaw / McCoy Rodeo Big Sky Bulls / 85.5
1/2. Jess Lockwood / Buckshot / McCoy Rodeo Gilliam Bulls / 85.5
3. Cooper James / Viper / McCoy Rodeo Big Sky Bulls / 85.5
4. John Crimber / Black Fury / McCoy Rodeo Gold Bucking Bulls / 84.5