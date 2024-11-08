Rodeo Daily

Top-Tier Contestants Earn More Than $220,000 on Night One of Hondo Rodeo Fest

In what was an impressive inaugural kick-off event, the Hondo awarded more than $220k in just one night.

Laura Motley Lambert

Ryder Wright competing at the Hondo Rodeo Fest
Ryder Wright competing at the Hondo Rodeo Fest / Hillary Maybery for Rodeo on SI

While there might have been more going on in the background than the crowd could notice, the producers of the inaugural Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix,Ariz. deserve a lot of credit for pulling off an incredible night one.

Each event invited eight of the best athletes in the world to compete on the largest stage in Arizona - the Diamondbacks Chase Field.

The fastes time or highest score of the night earned a substantial paycheck of $12,000 followed by $7,500 for second, $3,500 for third, and $1,500 for fourth.

Round one is over and the money earners have gotten one step closer to the $50,000 bonus on Saturday night.

Bareback Riding

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score
1/2. RC Landingham / Wild Ninght / J Bar J Rodeo / 87
1/2. Cole Reiner / Lakota Park / Summit ProRodeo / 87
3. Jess Pope / Mini Pearl / Generations ProRodeo / 85.5
4. Tilden Hooper / High Hopes / Andrews Rodeo Co / 85

Steer Wrestling

Contestant / Score
1. Stetson Jorgensen / 3.98
2. Ty Erickson / 4.26
3. Tyler Pearson / 4.4
4. Dakota Eldridge / 4.49

Team Roping

Header / Heeler / Time
1. Kaleb Driggers / Junior Nogueira / 4.12
2. Erich Rogers / Paul Eaves / 4.53
3. Andrew Ward / Buddy Hawkins / 4.78
4. Coleman Proctor / Logan Medlin / 9.27

Saddle Bronc Riding

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score
1. Ryder Wright / Dirty Lizard / J Bar J Rodeo / 88.5
2. Zeke Thurston / Stacked Deck / J Bar J Rodeo / 87.5
3. Sage Newman / Blessed Day / J Bar J Rodeo / 85.5
4. Lefty Holman / Shamus / Generations ProRodeo / 85

Tie-Down Roping

Contestant / Time
1. John Douch / 8.46
2. Shane Hanchey / 8.7
3. Shad Mayfield / 9.27
4. Ty Harris / 9.64

Breakaway Roping

Contestant / Time
1. Josie Conner / 2.05
2. Taylor Munsell / 2.08
3. Sarah Angelone / 2.18
4. Jackie Crawford / 2.61

Barrel Race

Contestant / Time
1. Lisa Lockhart / 13.958
2. Emiy Beisel / 13.991
3. Hailey Kinsel / 14.09
4. Shelley Morgan / 14.101

Bull Riding

Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score
1/2. Wacey Schalla / Outlaw / McCoy Rodeo Big Sky Bulls / 85.5
1/2. Jess Lockwood / Buckshot / McCoy Rodeo Gilliam Bulls / 85.5
3. Cooper James / Viper / McCoy Rodeo Big Sky Bulls / 85.5
4. John Crimber / Black Fury / McCoy Rodeo Gold Bucking Bulls / 84.5

Published
Laura Motley Lambert
LAURA MOTLEY LAMBERT

Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. With her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, PGA and LPGA. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com

Home/News