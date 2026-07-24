A Touch of OCD Helped Deliver Arena Record Runs at the 2026 Calgary Stampede

Living up to its image as the “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,” the Calgary Stampede prioritized safe, fair and blisteringly fast ground conditions thanks to securing OCD Earthworx to execute the plan. No one in the collective rodeo industry could look away as one new barrel racing record after the next tumbled in GMC Stadium July 3-12.

By the numbers, the field of 30 Calgary Stampede barrel racers posted a total of 35 sub-17-second runs through the course of the competition. Kassie Mowery’s 16.74-second arena record from 2025 was eclipsed three times during the course of the 10-day competition.

First it was by Michelle Alley riding Lipstick N Stilletos to a 17.72 in round one of bracket three. Immediately following Alley in the run order was Mowery herself, who became the next to claim the record with a 16.68-second run on Force The Goodbye. Finally, Hayle Gibson-Stillwell’s astounding 16.59 aboard Buncha Dinero dusted the semi-finals field.

OCD Earthworx created optimal ground conditions for the 2026 Calgary Stampede. | Courtesy Jason Harder

It was no accident that teams of highly qualified riders on the best horses in the world were able to showcase their speed and talent to the fullest. Thanks to the expertise of OCD Earthworx, which is a small, family owned and operated company founded by Jason Harder of Carstairs, Alberta, the stage was set for speed and safety.

Harder, who retired three years ago from his full-time business in aggregate gravels and sands, saw the need for better and safer ground conditions while rodeoing alongside his daughter, Amanda, an avid barrel racer herself. A decade ago Harder says the family founded OCD Earthworx to fill the void he found while competing in various events.

“We’re a rodeo family,” Harder said. “Ten or 11 years ago my daughter and I were rodeoing pretty heavily and running into far too many unsafe situations, rocky arenas, and just encountering a struggle in the industry as a whole with providing suitable conditions.”

Making full use of his vast experience with gravel, sand, and arena surfaces, Harder has set up a lab of his own to evaluate the composition of arena materials and create effective sand mixes that have been used to enhance a wide array of equine venues.

Harder says his services are for anyone from the private “mom and pop home arena” to full-blown agricultural society facilities, all the way up to the prestigious Canadian National Finals Rodeo and now the Calgary Stampede.

“I love to educate and help create solutions for all disciplines whether it’s making it good for the bucking horses, the wagons, the bulls or barrel racing,” Harder said. “We are now a staff of six full-time people and we keep two crews going full-time building arenas, providing arena footing management and consulting services.”

Careful monitoring by the OCD Earthworx crew kept the Calgary ground fast and safe. | Courtesy Jason Harder

Harder said his son Bryce has grown up in the business and become an integral part of the company’s success.

“My son Bryce is my lead foreman and I couldn’t do it without him beside me,” Harder said. “He can really read dirt and you have to have that, especially in a situation like Calgary that’s constantly throwing something new at you.”

OCD Earthworx was well-equipped with Conterra Arena drags at the Calgary Stampede. | Courtesy Jason Harder

Among the biggest challenges dealt with by the OCD Earthworx crew at this year’s Stampede proved to be properly managing moisture content of the dirt, but as Harder explained he and his team dedicated all the time and tools necessary in order to get it done.

“We had lots of rain before the Stampede started, which put a damper on things going into it so we did some things to mitigate that,” Harder explained. “Then after we got going we dealt with some cloudy days, some wind, and some heat. The challenging thing with the infield is moisture content gets really tricky because you have areas of shade and areas where the sun dries things out, so managing the water and what you may be getting in the form of rain and moisture is of utmost importance.”

The typical work day for Harder and his crew in Calgary began around 4:30 or 5 a.m. and didn’t typically wrap up until midnight. Harder notes that additional late night checks of the arena were scheduled throughout the 10 days in order to continually keep tabs on moisture content.

OCD Earthworx’ painstaking efforts became obvious in round one of bracket one when eventual Championship Sunday finalist Heidi Gunderson and the 5-year-old standout gelding Wonder If Im Lucky put a 16.94 on the board.

As Calgary progressed, the track remained fast and consistent with 11 16-second runs posted during bracket two and 9 in bracket three–impressive stats that the Stampede should be proud to boast.

“It’s a great event with great people behind it,” Harder said of Stampede management. “It’s very humbling with the resources they have there and they just said, ‘Here you go, do what you need to do.’”

Prior to 2026 Harder had worked for seven years with the Stampede by providing the company’s rock screening equipment to assist in preparing arena and track footing, however, 2026 was the first year for OCD Earthworx to manage the entire ground management process from start to finish.

Calgary Stampede Arena Director Chad Besplug was the person who originally reached out to Harder to solicit his company’s involvement, for which Harder said he is very appreciative.

Harder said the successful results produced in Calgary are due in no small part to the tools he and his crew employ and the collaborative efforts that help make their team effective.

“I have a very successful partnership with Conterra Arena Rakes & Groomers,” Harder said. “Dave Heaton is the President and CEO of Conterra Industries, Inc., which manufactures the rakes and groomers in a little town nearby here in Strathmore, Alberta. Dave’s been a huge savior of mine over the years and we couldn’t have done it without his support. We had seven different Conterra groomers in Calgary to be ready to fix anything thrown at us while we were there.”

Harder explained how he was able to effectively cope with Calgary’s moisture fluctuations by using two indispensable Anchor G Bar Equine Footing products.

He deployed 1,500 pounds of Anchor G’s Equi-Sorb Agricultural Mud Control to absorb excess moisture after rains on Thursday that were impacting ground conditions from Thursday into Friday as well as Saturday.

Then when dry, sunny weather patterns set in, Harder’s crew redirected their efforts to maintain the moisture in the footing. Harder used Arena FX Dust Control, which actually acts to expand the water molecules to maintain moisture and footing stability.

Seeing a need in the industry for safer ground, Harder and his family put their passion into action, did the hard work, and rodeo fans and competitors alike were treated to top-notch results in what will go down in the record books as an unforgettable Calgary Stampede.

The Top 10 Fastest Barrel Racing Times at the Calgary Stampede:

Hayle Gibson Stillwell, 16.56 in the Semi-Finals - arena record 3 Carlee Otero, 16.67 in the Semi-Finals Heidi Gunderson, 16.68 in the Semi-Finals Kassie Mowry, 16.68 in the first round of bracket three - arena record 2 Michelle Alley, 16.72 in the first round of bracket three - arena record 1 Kassie Mowry, 16.73 in the second round of bracket three Hailey Kinsel, 16.75 in the Semi-Finals Tie -Kathy Grimes, 16.77 in the third round of bracket three Tie - Hailey Kinsel, 16.77 in the third round of bracket three Hailey Kinsel, 16.78 in the first round of bracket three