Tragic Bull Riding Accident Claims the Life of Talented Wyoming Cowboy
The life of a gifted 24-year-old professional bull rider, Dylan Grant, ended far too soon on April 3, 2025. While competing at the Wharton County Youth Fair’s PRCA Xtreme Bulls in Texas, Grant was unseated from his bull and stepped on. As is often the case in these high adrenaline arena accidents, things happened so quickly.
Grant stood and then ran to the corner of the arena, where he met paramedics and was promptly taken to the ambulance, then life-flighted. Tragically, the young cowboy succumbed to his injuries at the Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas, later than night.
A beloved son, brother, and friend, Grant was a 2023 University of Wyoming graduate, where he had competed on the rodeo team and earned his degree in Physical Education Teacher Education. A former Wyoming High School Rodeo State Champion, Grant's talent was apparent early on in his career. At rodeo schools and practice sessions, his mentors could see that he had what it took to go the distance in the sport.
Grant buckled down and threw himself into his passion. With multiple Mountain States Circuit Finals qualifications and the 2022 Bull Riding Championship under his belt, Grant steadily grew his rodeo travels. In 2025, he had been able to compete at some of the biggest winter rodeos in the country - the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
Social media has filled with memories of Grant, from humorous to raw. The life of a rodeo cowboy is not all fun and glamour; it is grueling, requires extensive sacrifice, and often takes more than it gives back. Grant's traveling partners, peers, and dearest friends have given words to the special young man that he was, taking on the lifestyle with determination.
It is so easy to forget the danger that rodeo athletes face in the arena with each ride. We often take for granted that there will be a "next time." While words simply fail to capture the emotion in a time like this, we want to honor Grant's memory as the cowboy he was, through and through. He spent his final night at a rodeo, riding a bull, chasing dreams he had sought for the better part of his 24 years on this earth.
The loss of Dylan Grant leaves a deep hole in his community and our rodeo family. From the entire Rodeo On SI team, we extend our most sincere condolences to Grant's father, Wade, his mother, Tiffany, and his brother, Derek, in this difficult time.