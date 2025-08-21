Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones Keeping NFR Dreams Alive

Tricia Aldridge is seeing the ProRodeo trail for the first time this year as a barrel racer, and she and her five-year-old stallion, Adios Pantalones, have made their mark. Some may find it difficult to find their footing inside a pro arena for the first time, but after over 60 rodeos this season alone, Aldridge says that Adios has made himself right at home.

Her goal this year was to break the top 40, but she’s seen the top 15 for the entire season, earning over $93,000. It’s her horse's first year in a professional arena as well, and as she shared her journey from training him until now, she says he’s gone above and beyond for her.

“He's just far exceeded any of my expectations. I think he's won seven already, and has been reserve at another five or so, and he's just been such a team player in all kinds of really crazy setups and lots of places where we don't get any arena time.”

Aldridge was worried their season would be cut short after an injury Adios sustained at Spanish Fork, Utah. She ran another horse in Canby, but knew in order to make it to the NFR arena, she had to get Adios healthy again.

“It's hard sometimes because you know a lot of these ground conditions are not even close to optimal. It's really tough because, you know, I love my horse and I don't want to hurt him or cripple him.”

Tricia and Adios at the 2024 Young Guns League in Guthrie, OK | Lexi Smith Media/Photo Courtesy of Tricia Aldridge

Back from his injury, Adios came out hot, winning rodeo after rodeo. While she loves the sport of barrel racing, she credits their success to Adios’s love for the game, saying he’s a great advocate for the sport himself.

Despite the pressure of her first year on the road full time, her partnership with Adios is where she feels the most grounded. As she worries about him staying healthy, all he wants to do is get back out into the arena.

“He's right in his element, that's for sure. He loves being in the center of attention and I've had a really, really awesome team this year.”

Looking forward to next year, Aldridge plans to take a different approach with Adios. After getting him into an arena both indoor and outdoor in 2025, she wants to narrow down the rodeos she takes him to.

“So my plan next year would be to go to those big rodeos and I hope I can do it like Kassie. You know, you are good at those ones, capitalize where it counts and then, come out and just pick like, my favorite ones.”

The five year old stallion is the highest money earning barrel stallion in history and with over $100,000 won at professional rodeos on the year already they are closing in on the 700k career earnings mark. The pair are just ten grand short from the top ten in the world standings. Aldridge fully intends on taking Adios into the Thomas and Mack Arena in December.

Adios Pantalones/ Tricia Aldridge: Red Hot Barrel Horses

“I think he's going to handle it so well. You know, at this point, as long as he feels good, I fully intend on using him for all 10 rounds and I think I'm more worried about what am I going to wear?”

Aldridge and Adios could see the alley of the Thomas and Mack for the first time together in their first year in ProRodeo competition, marking Adios as a legend in the making, and Aldridge as an athlete to watch out for.

