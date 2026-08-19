Tricia Aldridge and Adios Partner with Matthew McConaughey's Tequila Brand

2025 Reserve World Champion barrel racer, Tricia Aldridge, and her famous partner, Adios Pantalones, have landed a partnership with academy-award winning actor, Matthew McConaughey and his tequila brand, Pantalones Organic Tequila.

Adios is the highest money-earning futurity horse and stallion in history. At just four years old, Adios and Aldridge took the futurity world by storm, winning 10 futurities, five Reserve Futurities, and even placing top five at another eight.

Aldridge qualified for her first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo aboard the 5-year-old Adios. Though she entered the finals outside of the top 10, after a dominant performance from the pair, she finished as the WPRA Reserve World Champion.

Overall, Aldridge and Adios won more than $245,000 at the NFR, which made Aldridge the high-money winner in the barrel racing at the finals that year. Adios also now holds the crown of the fastest stallion to ever run at the NFR. He is also the youngest horse across all western disciplines to cross $1 million in earnings.

All of that success did not go unnoticed, and with a name like Adios Pantalones, McConaughey found Aldridge and her horse to be a natural fit for the brand.

"When you come across a champion whose actual name is Adios Pantalones, you saddle up, say adios to any second thoughts, and sign the dotted line," McConaughey said. "Tricia and Adios know they are best in class and we’re proud to have Pantalones Organic Tequila along for the ride."

Pantalones Organic Tequila began this partnership as an extension of their "Official Tequila Of" campaign, which is a celebration of the unexpected people and occasions worthy of an official tequila.

The partnership, of course, carries an obvious connection in name. With a stallion named Adios Pantalones joining forces with Pantalones Tequila, the collaboration feels like a match made in heaven.

"Adios Pantalones has always had a name that gets people's attention," Aldridge said. "Partnering with Pantalones Organic Tequila just felt like a natural fit."

Much like his new brand partner, Adios Pantalones doesn’t seem to shy away from the spotlight. Aldridge said the stallion loves the attention, making his connection with a brand founded by one of Hollywood’s most recognizable personalities all the more fitting.

"He's got a big personality, he loves the spotlight and he knows how to win," Aldridge said. "I think Matthew and Camila found themselves a pretty perfect partner."