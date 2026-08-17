Underdogs Steal the Spotlight at Baker, Montana Rodeo

The 2026 rodeo season is hitting its peak as every rodeo holds big payouts and even bigger stakes for the athletes looking to land in the top 15 and earn a trip to the National Finals Rodeo. The Fallon County Fair and Rodeo in Baker, Montana was home to some underdog wins from athletes looking to rise in the ranks.

Rough Stock Rides

Two-time NFR qualifier Jayco Roper is holding down his spot at No. 13 in the world standings, and things are only looking up for the cowboy after pulling in the win in Baker, Montana. He scored big with 87.5 points on C5 Rodeo's Great Knews and a check of $5,041.

Two saddle bronc riders came out on top over the weekend as Layton Green and Mitchell Story shared the spotlight for the top spot. The cowboys earned themselves the win, each scoring 86.5 points and pocketing $4,534.

With Green at No. 29, and Story unranked, a win like this late in the season is a great way to prove they have what it takes to compete against the events best as their careers progress.

One bull rider pulled in the big bucks as he fights to earn a spot at the top. Billy Quillan may be sitting at No. 35 in the standings, but he earned himself a big win against some of the sport's top athletes.

Quillan’s 87.5-point ride on C5 Rodeo's Tuffy Time earned him $5,104. He beat out the No. 2 cowboy in the world, Tristen Hutchings, marking him as one to watch in the future.

Timed Event Turnout

Another underdog shined during the steer wrestling as unranked Bridger Chambers bested them all to land on top. His run of 3.7 seconds earned him $3,256, a good chunk of change for a cowboy still finding his way to the world standings.

One team roping pair inched into the lead by just a millisecond. Bodie Mattson and Arye Espenscheid set the time to beat at 4.5 seconds, only to watch as Kavis Drake and Denim Ross skated by in 4.4-seconds for the win. The two are currently right outside the top 15, so a win like this is huge for them as they work to earn as much money as they can in this late-season push.

A star-studded tie-down roper took home the win in Montana as Haven Meged blew everyone away. At No. 2 in the world, the cowboy is staring at his eighth NFR qualification and hoping for a second world title. His run of 7.8-seconds was the fastest time of the rodeo by far and secured him a check of $4,900, inching him closer to Riley Webb in the No. 1 spot.

The Stars of Barrel Racing and Breakaway

Emma Smith may be a rookie but she is quickly proving that she is a star in the barrel racing arena. Despite being low in the world standings, she has proven she can beat out some of barrel racing’s best when it comes down to the wire.

Her run of 16.07 seconds scored her one of the biggest checks of the event at $5,505, putting her ahead of some barrel racing icons including Lisa Lockhart, Tayla Moeykens, and Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi.

The ladies of breakaway roping also took home some of the biggest cash prizes of the rodeo as Kaeley Hutchison won big with a check of $6,110. This cowgirl nailed down the win in a blazing 1.8 seconds. As Hutchings fights to make a name for herself in breakaway roping, wins like this are doing a good job of putting her name in the spotlight.

Time is continuing to run out of the 2026 rodeo season, and every win counts for those fighting to make it to the top. With mere weeks to go, these underdogs will continue to enter the arena for a chance to win big and move up in the world standings.