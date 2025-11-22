Two Tie-Down Ropers Set to Make NFR Debut After Incredible Seasons

The National Finals Rodeo is the final goal for rodeo athletes across the country. All season long, they battle it out in each rodeo arena to discover the top 15 athletes in each event. Tie-down ropers are ready to hit the Thomas and Mack arena come December, and two are heading to Las Vegas for the first time ever.

Tom Crouse sits at No. 8 in the world standings, an impressive feat for the first-time NFR qualifier. With $147,808 made this season, he has proven to be a threat in the arena. The 24-year-old out of Gallatin, Montana, has been a PRCA member since 2021, and after an impressive season, worked his way into the top 10.

Crouse won three big-named rodeos this season, the Othello PRCA Rodeo, the Council Bluffs PRCA Rodeo, and most recently the Cinch Roping Fiesta. He finished fourth at the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, beating out some of his biggest competitors. Crouse also placed second at the legendary Puyallup Rodeo, marking him as one to watch when it comes to December.

Tie-Down Ropers Have Their Work Cut Out For Them In The Thomas And Mack Arena

The roper seemingly came out of nowhere this season, but has proven to be a solid competitor in the arena. In 2023, he finished No. 45 in the world standings, and then moved to No. 27 by 2024. Now at No. 8 he has one of the most significant ranking jumps this season compared to last.

Another tie-down roper heading to the Thomas and Mack arena for the first time is Kyle Lucas. At No. 14, he sits just ahead of former world champion, Shane Hanchey. The roper out of Carstairs, Alberta has earned $129,298 this season, and is only $11,000 outside of the top 10.

Lucas has had a monumental year for his career, winning seven rodeos, including the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days Rodeo, the Spokane Interstate Rodeo, and the Stavely Pro Rodeo. He placed first in round one of the Pendleton Roundup and finished second in round one at Puyallup.

Although Lucas is further down in the rankings, he has a solid chance. A strong performance at the NFR could double his season earnings. Last season, he finished at No. 29 in the world, and his jump from there to No. 14 shows what a tough competitor he will be in the Thomas and Mack arena.

All tie-down ropers will have their work cut out for them come December, when the top 15 will go head-to-head to see who comes out of the arena with the world champion title.

