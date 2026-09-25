Tyler Wade Says Hondo Rodeo Fest Will, 'Turn the Sport Inside Out'

The Hondo Rodeo Fest is coming up this November, and two-time World Champion header, Tyler Wade, has been invited back once again. Wade is one of the only contestants who has competed at every Hondo Rodeo since the event began in 2024.

The Hondo is known for its massive payouts and limited, invite-only style format, but Wade says the rodeo stands out for more than that.

“Aside from the money and the hospitality," Wade said, "There’s a different way of thinking at the Hondo. They’re really trying to grow the sport.”

Contestants competing at the rodeo are provided with hotels and meals during the rodeo, and they do not pay any money in entry fees.

"Whether it's food, accommodations or anything else, we try to take absolute care of our athletes," said James Trawick, co-founder of The Hondo Rodeo.

While Wade didn't rodeo full time in the PRCA this season, he had tremendous success at the first-ever New Orleans Hondo Rodeo Fest as he and his partner, Wesley Thorp placed in all three rounds and won the average. The pair won nearly $40,000 each across the weekend.

Joining Wade and Thorp in Phoenix this November is a lineup of some of the most talented and entertaining contestants in rodeo, including Statler Wright, Riley Webb and Martha Angelone. According to Wade, these top contestants can look forward to great livestock every time they compete at the Hondo.

"The Hondo has done an exceptional job of making sure there are a lot of chances on the steers they bring," Wade said. "In Arizona, they brought one steer every round for everyone. That's something other stock contractors don't do because it costs more money to house that much more stock. But at the Hondo, they do it for the contestants and for the production."

Another thing that makes the rodeo stand out, Trawick said, is the proximity to downtown Phoenix.

"When you walk into our show, you're downtown and you're in an unusual place for rodeo," Trawick said. "There's a lot of rodeo culture in Arizona, but this is the only opportunity to see it in downtown Phoenix. I think the excitement level is uniquely high because of that."

While those behind the Hondo are still looking for ways to grow an expand, Wade said they have created something special that will impact rodeo.

"If we keep seeing more of these rodeos every year," Wade said," It's going to turn the sport inside out."