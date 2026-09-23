Sioux Falls Tie-Down Roping Field Takes Shape With NFR Dreams on the Line

It has been a whirlwind of a year in professional rodeo, and athletes are now in the final week of action as they try to make the final push into the top-15 to make the trip to the Thomas & Mack when December comes around.

That being said, the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota will start this Friday with 12 athletes in each event looking to take a big piece of the pie, and by the end of the weekend, the tie-down World standings will look significantly different.

Now, the unofficial lineup hosts about half of the competitors that are already confident of making the NFR, but there are also a handful who are either barely inside the top 15 or are on the outside looking in.

Cory Soloman- No.15

Tyler (Buck) Calhoun- No.19

John Douch-No.9

Shane Hanchey: No.6

Haven Meged: No.2

Dylan Hancock: No.17

Joel Harris: No.4

Kincade Henry: No.3

Shad Mayfield: No.13

Ty Harris: No.5

Trevor Hale: No.8

Riley Webb: No.1

This will be the last opportunity that either Buck Calhoun or Dylan Hancock has to break through the barrier that is currently the No.15 slot, which is owned by Cory Soloman, who will also be competing in South Dakota.

It seems safe to say that anyone in the top 10 is safe, since a lot would have to happen for them to get knocked all the way out, but Solomon and Shad Mayfield are nowhere near safe; many guys are biting at their heels.

How Far Out Calhoun and Hancock Are Entering This Rodeo

Dylan Hancock competes in the tie down roping | Nathan Meyer Photography

Going into this weekend, there is a little cushion for both Mayfield and Soloman, but with the richest rodeo in South Dakota's history, they don't have much breathing room, especially with Hancock, as he is a measly $3,000 behind Soloman.

Calhoun on the other hand, is more than $8,000 behind the No.15 man, but a round win alone will completely close that gap, and if he makes the finals, the winner will come away with over $20,000. So, it feels more than safe to say the standings will be shuffled after this weekend.

Now, the rest of the field has basically punched their ticket to the NFR in December, but that doesn't mean they are just going to roll over, especially Riley Webb, who just broke his own season earnings record.

This rodeo was designed to give athletes the opportunity to make the final jump into the NFR.

So, who is going to take advantage? We will alll know very soon.