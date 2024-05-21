Unsafe Ground at Vernon Rodeo Leads to Mass Turnouts and Fines
The judges in Vernon, Texas, had to padlock the alleyway gate shut to keep barrel racers out Tuesday, May 14, during the matinee slack. Judges deemed the ground unsafe after only three runners. Three of the first five barrel racers either slipped or fell.
Despite the judges' best efforts to rework the ground, the conditions remained subpar—at best. The majority of barrel racers made the prompt decision to turn out. All of these contestants received a $40 non-notified turnout fine per WPRA rule 10.8.5 (see WPRA rulebook).
In most circumstances, when a contestant feels the ground unsafe, she may choose to trot or lope her horse through the pattern or ask a kind pickup man to use his horse to avoid this fee. However, the conditions in Vernon were so dire that the majority of contestants simply chose to pay the fine.
Section 12.8 of the WPRA rulebook details ground preparation. The Santa Rosa Roundup Committee clearly acted negligently in its preparation and violated the standards established by the WPRA.
Committee is required to have necessary and appropriate equipment in the arena to prepare the ground for the barrel race (i.e., tractor, water conveyance and ground implement.) When possible, the ground should be prepared immediately before the barrel race, so it is consistent throughout the event.- 12.8.1
The Santa Rosa Roundup Committee not only jeopardized the safety of contestants and their equine athletes, but they also imposed unnecessary costs. Yes, a $40 turnout fine is a drop in the bucket when one thinks of all the expenses of rodeo (i.e., truck/trailer, fuel, entry fees, etc.).
This turnout fine represents how the WPRA lacks the infrastructure to actually protect its members. While the WPRA attempts to protect contestants by setting forth standards for the ground, they lack any tangible ways to hold committees accountable for their actions (or lack thereof). This causes many contestants to turn to social media to express their frustrations.
Dona Kay Rule used Facebook to explain her frustration with the Santa Rosa Roundup Committee. She began her post with, "I'm going to rant and rave." Yes, Dona Kay Rule—the same lady who so graciously drove home from the 2020 NFR in Arlington, Texas, after testing positive for COVID-19—decided to voice her frustrations for a rodeo with an entry fee cost of $111.
The situation in Vernon, Texas, exposes a bigger problem within the WPRA. Judges used their discretion to mitigate the damage caused by the committee's unpreparedness. The judges acted in accordance with WPRA rule 12.9.1. They clearly felt the ground to be unsatisfactory.
The problem arises because contestants still pay the non-notified turnout fine. The amount of said fine is irrelevant when the governing body (WPRA) not only fails to protect its members but also profits from it! There is no incentive for the organization to change and advocate for more due diligence from committees when the contestants' fines pay the operating costs.
Social media offers contestants a platform to make their voices heard when they feel frustration from the overall lack of accountability. Fortunately, committees like the Santa Rosa Roundup Committee accept both positive feedback and criticism from contestants.
Direct correspondence with rodeo committees gives contestants the best opportunity to make change within professional rodeo. Rodeo committees are the backbone of professional rodeo. They often consist of volunteer members who work tirelessly to make their rodeo the absolute best.
Professional rodeo athletes lack the typical protections offered by the governing bodies of other professional sports. For this reason, it is of the utmost importance to thank committees for their efforts and offer criticism when unfavorable conditions arise. Committees and their towns benefit from rodeo contestants from more than a spectacle perspective. Contestants boost the local economy.
With clear communication, athletes and committees can mutually benefit from one another. When committees provide contestants with a professional environment, they return year after year to spend money with local businesses.
Santa Rosa Roundup
All-around cowboy: Wacey Justin Schalla, $2,376, bareback riding and bull riding.
Bareback riding: 1. Jayco Roper, 86 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Unleashed, $1,839; 2. Roedy Farrell, 83.5, $1,410; 3. Bryce Eck, 82.5, $1,042; 4. Payton Lackey, 81.5, $674; 5. Lane McGehee, 79.5, $429; 6. (tie) Bodee Lammers and Brayze Schill, 79, $276 each; 8. Wacey Schalla, 78, $184.
Steer wrestling: 1. Don Payne, 4.2 seconds, $2,205; 2. Gavin Soileau, 4.5, $1,918; 3. (tie) Gus Franzen and Ethan Price, 5.0, $1,486 each; 5. Jacob Daniell, 5.4, $1,055; 6. Emmett Edler, 5.6, $767; 7. Heath Thomas, 6.2, $479; 8. Paul Melvin, 6.9, $192.
Team roping: 1. Zane Kilgus/Tator Taton, 4.9 seconds, $2,956 each; 2. (tie) Shay Dixon Carroll/Jace Helton, Cody Snow/Hunter Koch and J.C. Yeahquo/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.2, $2,261 each; 5. Jayse Tettenhorst/Ty Arnold, 5.4, $1,739; 6. Paul David Tierney/Billie Jack Saebens, 5.5, $1,565; 7. (tie) Rodrigo De Lima/JC Flake and Jhett Trenary/Jake South, 5.7, $1,304 each; 9. (tie) Reno Stoebner/L.J. Yeahquo, Chace Thompson/Chad Williams and Andrew Ward/Kollin VonAhn, 5.9, $580 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Weston Patterson, 84 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Dunn Gone, $2,358; 2. Sterling Crawley, 83, $1,807; 3. Roper Kiesner, 82.5, $1,336; 4. Cooper Lane, 81, $864; 5. (tie) Casyn Ballenger, Isaac Diaz and Tom Webster, 80, $419 each; 8. Skinny Parsons, 77, $236.
Tie-down roping: 1. Chris McCuistion, 8.9 seconds, $2,621; 2. Gio Piloto, 9.4, $2,312; 3. Tyler Milligan, 9.7, $2,004; 4. (tie) Lane Livingston and Chance Thiessen, 10.0, $1,619 each; 6. (tie) Blane Cox and Hagen Houck, 10.1, $1,310 each; 8. (tie) Robert Mathis and Brey Yore, 10.3, $1,002 each; 10. (tie) Cody McCartney and Wyatt Muggli, 10.4, $308 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Sierra Scott-Williams, 17.53 seconds, $2,767; 2. Abby Phillips, 17.73, $2,352; 3. Jordan Driver, 17.84, $1,937; 4. Timber Allenbrand, 17.88, $1,660; 5. (tie) Emily Beisel and Kallie Gates, 17.98, $1,176 each; 7. Tristen Spivey, 18.05, $692; 8. Shanna Simmons, 18.12, $553; 9. Emily Griffin, 18.22, $484; 10. Lindsey McCuiston, 18.26, $415; 11. Tibba Smith, 18.39, $346; 12. JJ Baldwin, 18.41, $277.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Trace Brown, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Six Shooter, and Wacey Schalla, on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Bracket Buster, 84.5 points, $2,192 each; 3. Ethan Winckler, 82.5, $1,406; 4. Jeter Lawrence, 82, $910; 5. Gavin Mitchell, 81.5, $579; 6. Tucker Mertens, 80, $414; 7. Brody Yeary, 73, $331; 8. Jackson Ward, 72.5, $248.