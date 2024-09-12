Utah’s Own PRCA Rodeo Contributes to Earnings of Bubble Cowboys en Route to NFR
While many eyes were turned west watching every move from the PRCA Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash. this weekend, there was plenty of wild and western action happening just to the east in the Wilderness Circuit.
Utah’s Own PRCA Rodeo has kicked off the first weekend of the Utah State Fair for over 35 years, hosting some of the PRCA’s top cowboys and cowgirls as they continue their quest to secure a qualification to the National Finals Rodeo during the final days of the PRCA regular season.
Sharing an arena with Utah’s famed Days of ’47 Rodeo, held each July, the showdown unfolds over four nights in front of crowds of 10,000 each.
So, who made a name for themselves at one of the top rodeos in the Beehive State in 2024?
Results
Nine time NFR qualifier Orin Larsen swept the Bareback Riding with a 90-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Game Trail, and lucky for him - after leaving Utah $3,913 richer during a high-paying weekend across the rodeo trail, Larsen is ranked #15 in the Bareback Riding world standings with less than 20 days left in the regular season.
Another familiar name in 5-time World Champion Tyler Waguespack led the Steer Wrestling, clocking a 3.6 second run for a check worth $1,665. The 9-time NFR favorite is currently ranked #22 in the world.
Contrarily, the Team Roping showcased a team of unknown stars: with Kaden Richard - brother of 5-time NFR qualifier Rhen Richard - at the head and Whitt “Fox” Crozier on the heels, this team caught in 6.0 seconds - a run worth $2,443 each. Both Richard and Crozier are currently unranked in the world standings, but with half a month left to make runs like this one, it’s anybody’s game.
The Saddle Bronc Riding went to 2022 NFR qualifier Logan Hay, who rode Kristen Vold Rodeo Co.’s Crossbreed Cap for 89 points and $3,863. Hay’s had a good year, including a win at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, and he’s currently right on the bubble, ranked #15 in the world in the Saddle Bronc Riding.
An 8.8 second rope and tie is what it took to claim the Tie-Down Roping - a run made by Idaho cowboy Britt Bedke. Bedke’s another rising star - he has yet to secure an NFR qualification, and he currently sits #42 in the world standings.
Former National High School All Around Cowgirl Mckenna Coronado had the fastest three turns, winning the Barrel Racing with a 17.01 second run - a full three-tenths quicker than second place (17.37s).
Young gun 18-year-old Luke Mackey went 8 seconds for 86 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Kermit to win the Bull Riding and pull a check of $4,561. 2024 is this Colorado cowboy’s first year as a PRCA member, and he’s currently ranked #6 in the Bull Riding permit standings.
The title of Utah’s Own All Around Cowboy went to Jake Hannum, who collected $1,600 from the Team Roping and a tie for 2nd in the Tie-Down Roping.