Valentine's Day Spotlight: The Enduring Partnerships of Rodeo Power Couples
With Valentine's Day approaching, let's take a look at some of the power-house couples that have been seen competing in the Thomas and Mack and are frequent to the winners circle.
Michael/Carlee Otero, Billie-Jack/Ivy Saebens, Stetson/Kellie Jorgenson, Riley Webb/Josie Conner, and Rusty Wright/Haley Kiehne have all been competing at a high level for most of their lives. Now they are living a story book love story where they get to train, compete, travel, and support one another.
Everyone spoke highly of having their spouse in their corner as they endured the rodeo trail. Haley and Rusty said "Being with your best friend makes it enjoyable all the time." For Kellie and Stetson, it means the world to them to be able to support one another in person, rather than over the phone.
As individuals, they are working towards building a career and following their dreams. As a team, supporting one another is the top priority.
"Just being able to experience every aspect of this life we live together has been very cool and we get to see the ins and outs of each others career," Josie Conner said.
The Cowboy Channel has become increasingly important for those who cannot travel together all the time. They still get to watch runs live and be a part of their journey from a thousand miles away.
When someone shares the same passion as you, you're able to hold one another accountable and continually make each other better at their craft.
Carlee Otero said, "The best part of practicing together is knowing he knows my horses and me so, he can see and give me an honest opinion."
As the Oteros are one of the few traveling as a family, that has been one of the best parts about the life that they are leading. Their kids get to come along and see places that they might not have had the chance to visit without the rodeo world.
Traveling together frequently, and in close quarters, means you will learn everything about your spouse and their quirky habits on the road.
Ivy learned that her husband will eat a tuna sandwich from a gas station in the middle of nowhere. While on the other hand Carlee found out that when Michael starts to get the littlest bit tired, she will receive a full blown concert with voice mimics, hand gestures, etc.
A common theme for the women in the relationship is a lack of driving. Whether it is waiting for their spouse to finish their energy drink before offering to drive or just waiting until he is in the drivers seat entirely, it appears the men put most of the miles on their trucks.
Not everything is as pretty as social media tends to paint it. With any relationship comes difficulty. It has become the ability to manage these challenges that has made all the difference for them.
Respecting that one another has different approaches in certain areas definitely was a more difficult mountain to conquer. Everyone is in different disciplines and they are constantly learning how to navigate around that. Mutual respect is crucial here and knowing when the other just needs some space.
We have recently seen a Wright brother walking down to the timed event side to aid his new fiancé in the breakaway. One struggle that breakaway ropers and their significant others will continue to face is the inability to buddy with any event, regardless if they are married or not.
Buddying in different events is difficult enough with different slack times and preferences for the various rodeos. Kellie and Stetson often won't buddy together, but are just trying their best to cross paths in order to see one another.
The Oteros shared, "We truly love and enjoy each other. It's more than just traveling together, but it's the love we both share for rodeo and it actually helps our relationship knowing we both understand what it takes to work towards our goals."
Good or bad, they wouldn't trade it for anything and Rodeo On SI cannot wait to see them winning this year, in and out of the arena.