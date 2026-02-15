Valentine’s Day Weekend Rodeo Recap Features Bold Returns and Repeat Winners

As the rodeo season heats up, we have our first rodeo recap of 2026. From rough-stock only events in the Midwest to pitstops along the Texas Swing, this mashup features some interesting storylines and several repeat winners from last year's events to this year.

Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo - St. Paul, Minn.

The rough stock-only event, held February 13-14, offered outstanding payouts to some of the best cowboys in PRORODEO.

Tim O'Connell rode Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Wanda's Medicine to an 89-point score, claiming the $6,345 bareback riding victory. O'Connell has been pursuing his big comeback in the arena following a string of injuries, and if this is any indication, 2026 could be his year to return to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

In the saddle bronc riding, Statler Wright matched up with Three Hills Rodeo's Bobby Shows for an 89-point ride. The win was worth $6,289. Just one point behind him, Statler's brother, Rusty, finished third with an 88-point score. Like O'Connell, Rusty is another talented cowboy who has not made an appearance in Las Vegas for the past few seasons, but his 2026 is starting off strong.

Creek Young took home the biggest payday of the weekend in the bull riding, earning $8,422. He rode Dakota Rodeo's Time Bomb for 88 points, topping the leaderboard.

Bell County PRCA Rodeo - Belton, Texas

With many athletes from across the U.S. spending time in Texas for the Texas Swing rodeos, there was tough competition at the Bell County PRCA Rodeo.

Toby Deudney won the All-Around Cowboy championship, a title he has claimed at least twice (2024 and 2026; 2025 results could not be located).

Father-son duo Clay and Braylon Tryan took the team roping win with a 3.9-second run. Clay, a 20-time NFR qualifier, three-time World Champion, and two-time NFR Average Champion, has partnered up with his son to win at a high level for several years. Braylon, now 18 years old, is finally able to enter PRORODEO events with his father.

In a star-studded barrel race, Canadian cowgirl Taylor Manning captured the win with a 14.83-second run, banking $2,288. Latricia Duke continues a successful winter, having qualified for the limited-entry building rodeos aboard DM High Roller, whom she retired following the 2025 season. Now riding a maternal brother to "Vanilla Wafer," Duke has placed at several winter rodeos. She and "Carlos" (He Will Run Em) finished second with a 14.85.

Starkville Rotary Rodeo - Starkville, Miss.

Marcus Theriot may have had to bow out of the 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship (CTEC), due to injury, but he is still making the most of his winter rodeo run. Theriot, the 2021 CTEC winner, claimed the All-Around Cowboy title in Starkville for the second year in a row. He and Chase Graves tied for first place in the team roping with Justin Johnson and Tanner Brown.

Another back-to-back champion, Collin Roland (age 19) claimed his second bareback riding win in Starkville. He rode Universal Pro Rodeos' King Edward to an 82-point score for the win.

Steer wrestler Sawyer Bell (also age 19) earned his first PRORODEO career win with a 4.6-second run.

In the tie-down roping, Roy Lee was yet another cowboy to earn his second consecutive win in Starkville, topping the leaderboard with an 8.5-second run.

