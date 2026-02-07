Fort Worth Rodeo Finals Roster is Set After Comeback Performances in Semi-Finals

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is sadly inching to a close, but the winners haven't been named yet. After the conclusion of the second semi-finals, the lineup is officially set for those who will be battling for the crown.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

A familiar face is finally back in action after missing all of last year, 4x NFR qualifier Leighton Berry. While he hadn't been on a big stage in quite some time, he looked anything but out of practice. He was in the first bracket of this rodeo and started off strong with a win.

Berry bound himself into a riggin in the middle of the pack, and after the big dark horse owned by J Bar J trekked down the arena going left and right, he scored the second-highest score of the entire rodeo (89 points), guaranteeing him a spot in the finals.

It feels more than safe to say that Berry is back and ready to nod his head inside the Thomas & Mack when December rolls back around.

Other Semi-Finals Highlights

Rusty Wright celebrating his win. | FWSSR photo by James Phifer

It didn't take long for another jaw-dropping performance as the gunner in the steer wrestling, Landris White, posted a 3.6-second run. The 2022 rookie of the year posted the second-fastest run of the rodeo, and to say it put the pressure on the rest of the field is an understatement.

There had only been one other 90-point ride in either bucking horse event up until the last semi-finals, Stetson Wright back in the second round of bracket 6. Well, his brother Rusty decided to throw his hat in the mix as well, but he wasn't the only one.

Another horse from J Bar J would assist Ryder Sanford in the third 90-point ride of the rodeo. Rusty and Stetson won't be the only Wright's spurring for the championship as the littlest Wright and last year's world champion snuck in last hole.

It isn't often that a barrel racer is given credit for a beautiful run that consisted of a hit barrel, but hearts broke when Carlee Otero tipped the second barrel to not only break the arena record, but in an astronomical fashion with a sub-16.00.

Instead, it was the 4x World Champion Hailey Kinsel and her old faithful Sister who took the win on the bottom of the ground nonetheless.

The FWSS is a bucket list rodeo to win for all of these contestants, and it is less than 24 hours before the newest champions will take home bragging rights and take a step in the direction of the Thomas & Mack.

Roster for Final Performance

Bareback Riding

Jacob Lees - Caldwell, ID Wacey Schalla - Arapaho, OK Cole Reiner - Buffalo, WY Tilden Hooper - Carthage, TX Jess Pope - Waverly, KS Rocker Steiner - Weatherford, TX Leighton Berry - Weatherford, TX Sam Petersen - Helena, MT

Steer Wrestling

Justin Shaffer - Hallsville, TX Cash Robb - Altamont, UT Mason Couch - Bronaugh, MO Trisyn Kalawaia - Hilo, HI Bridger Anderson - Carrington, ND Garrett Oates - Ballinger, TX Landris White - Angleton, TX Tanner Brunner - Ramona, KS

Team Roping

Brady Tryan/Paden Bray Denim Ross/Kavis Drake Sid Sporer/Mason Appleton Trent Vaught/Corben Culley Levi Lord/Tyler Tryan Rance Doyal/James Arviso Dawson Graham/Dillon Graham Will Woodfin/Jake Clay

Saddle Bronc

Ira Dickinson Darcy Radel Ryder Wright Rusty Wright Damian Brennan Ryder Sanford Kade Bruno Stetson Wright

Tie-Down Roping

Blane Cox Tom Crouse Marty Yates Beau Cooper John Douch Zack Jongbloed Kincade Henry Haven Meged

Barrel Racing

Acey Pinkson Summer Kosel Makenna Shook Tayla Moeykens Hailey Kinsel Katelyn Scott Kassie Mowry Makenzie Mayes



Bull Riding

Trey Kimzey Creek Young Lane Vaughan Braxton Whitesell Stran Smith Tristen Hutchings Colorado Kid Mackey Hayden Welsh

More Rodeo News