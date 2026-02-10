JC Flake to Replace Former Champion at 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship

The 2026 Cinch Timed Event Championship (CTEC) is less than a month away, and there has been another change to the roster. Jess Tierney, a 16-time qualifier to the "Ironman of Rodeo," is bowing out of the competition, due to a back injury.

As the event has gotten closer, several athletes have suffered injuries that will physically prevent them from participating this year. Dalton Walker, Tyler Worley, Justin Shaffer, and Slade Wood have all gotten the call that they will be replacements in 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Tierney is the most recent cowboy to step away from the competition, and he will be replaced by PRORODEO heeler, JC Flake. Flake roped with Dustin Egusquiza for a large portion of the 2025 season, but fell just short of qualifying for his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR), finishing the year as No. 17 in the World Standings.

Flake has hustled his way to an early lead in the 2026 standings, currently ranked No. 2. He knew he was on the short list to receive a call for the 2026 CTEC, but was unsure if this would be his year. Although his professional career now is largely focused on team roping, Flake competed in steer wrestling and tie-down roping through high school and college.

Flake has been working to put together a team of horses for the intense, five-event competition. His brother-in-law and an eight-time NFR qualifying header, Dustin Egusquiza, will assist him in the team roping. Two-time NFR qualifer, Justin Shaffer will help him with the steer wrestling.

In a press release from the Lazy E Arena, Flake shared some personal history with the CTEC:

"I’ve actually sent, when I owned a bulldogging horse, I sent one for Clayton Van Aken the year he went—he rode my bulldogging horse,” Flake said. “And then two years ago, Clayton rode my head horse and heel horse. So I’ve sent horses and always wanted to go, and I’ve always watched it with my dad and my family. Since I was 5, I’ve always wanted to go the Timed Event if I ever had the chance, and it kind of worked out this year.”

The unique event will be held March 5-7, at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla. Over the three-day event, 25 athletes will compete to earn a seat in the final round. On Saturday, March 7, the top 15 competitors in the aggregate will battle for the championship. The event boasts over $200,000 in prize money, with one champion taking home the largest check for $100,000.

More Rodeo On SI