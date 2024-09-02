Veteran Cowgirl Overcoming Adversity Honoring Fiance Dominates in the Northwest
Kassie Mowry sits pretty in the No.3 position in the 2024 World Standings with $151,282.84 won as of August 26. Mowry has accomplished winning over $150k in half the number of rodeos as the remaining top 15 contestants with only 24 rodeos on her count.
Aboard 6-year-old Force The Goodbye, Mowry has found herself grabbing large checks at the northwest rodeos. In two rodeos in Washington, Bremerton and Kennewick, the duo won $15,737 helping launch them even further up the standings. This gives Mowry and "Jarvis" nearly $38,000 won in a two-week span.
Jarvis crossed the million-dollar mark in lifetime earnings this summer.
There is no slowing down for Mowry, Jarvis, and "Goodbye Sophie" (Sophie), Jarvis' paternal half-sister, as they make the final run for the 2024 WPRA standings. The group is headed to Puyallup, Wash. Sept. 5-8 for the Cinch Playoffs and both horses are qualified for The Breeders Challenge Finale in Fort Worth, Texas September 11-14.
Mowry, now home for a while, will be mounting out in Puyallup so her horses can save the miles and runs for the Breeders Challenge Finale.
Though right now it sounds like Mowry is living a fairytale, Mowry says, "The only thing that hasn't been hard is running Jarvis."
After losing her finance in a tragic accident this June, Mowry is experiencing struggles on the road as, "Being out there at the rodeos is too much idle time and isolation."
Kassie explains she has never experienced as much pain as she is right now in grieving for Mike.
"I am just continuing to do the only thing I know to do and also what I know Mike would want me to do.
"Last year when we were leaving Las Vegas, Mike said to me, 'You have to do whatever it takes to get Jarvis back here next year. He deserves to be here," Kassie explained in an article by BarrelRacing.com.
Mowry is taking everything a day at a time. She has learned to "back off the pedal" if things are not feeling or going in the right direction for her. Jarvis has brought so much success and joy to Mowry and is truly a blessing as he helps her through her grieving process.
The strength Mowry has had this summer is staggering.
Though she is feeling some anxiety knowing Las Vegas will be difficult this year, having Jarvis back in the yellow arena will hopefully make it a little easier for her.
There is no doubt Mowry is considered one of barrel racings greatest of all time (GOAT's) and through her darkest days she has continued to remain nearly unmatched with her horsemanship all the while handling life's hardships with grace and class.
Always putting the horses first Mowry explained, "Everything I do is always with my horses' best interest in mind. Doing what is best for them is what keeps them at the top of their game."
Jarvis and Mowry will be a force to reckon with during the 10 grueling rounds in December at the Thomas and Mack Center.
She had an incredible fan base to begin with, but this year is different. Everyone will be cheering for Mowry and her incredible team of horses as they compete with more than just a win in mind.