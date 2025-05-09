Victory After Victory Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones Dominate California
Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones have put everybody on notice this year. They went on the California run and dominated winning four rodeos and taking home over $22,000.
Adios was the 2024 Better Barrel Races Futurity Horse of the Year. Aldridge was planning on taking her five-year-old to season at professional rodeos this years and hopefully land in the top 40. Adios had other plans.
After about eight rodeos into the 2025 season she thought he was ready and he is continuing to prove that. He has now reached a life time earnings of $640,000 and they sit in the top five of the world standings.
Adios Pantalones and Patricia Aldridge Climbing World Standings
On the way to California the team stopped at Logandale, Nev. where they took home a win with a 16 second run on a standard. This was over an $8,000 pay day.
Once in California the pair took home the wins at Oakdale, Lakeside and Springdale. Springdale was a win by almost half a second. With these championships she totaled up another $8,500. Clovis and Red Bluff are the large purse rodeos that contestants make the trip to California for. Aldridge placed in the average at both of these rodeos as well.
After 4,800 miles the team headed back to Sanger, Texas for a little rest and to also tackle some more circuit rodeos. Prior to this year, Adios had never ran outside. He went onto win Waxahachie and Los Fresnos, Texas, both are outdoor pens. Aldridge wants to make sure they have their rodeo counts for circuit finals before heading out for the summer.
Aldridge didn’t come from a rodeo family. They went to some play days growing up, but nothing became of it until later on. She didn’t high school or college rodeo. She became more invested in the industry after moving to Texas in middle school where there were many more opportunities to learn and grow.
Aldridge dabbled in the futurity world up until recently. Her proudest accomplishment up to this moment is that she trained Adios herself. She had to sell so many good ones in order to end up with him.
“All of the trials and tribulations worked out for the best. I’m really thankful now that some things didn’t work out,” says Aldridge.
It is clear that this team should be taken very seriously. This might be their first time rodeoing together but it is evident they are no rookies. Rodeo on SI is excited to see this team as the summer run starts and they go after their NFR dreams.