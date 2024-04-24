Victory Sealed at Diamond Classic Main Event
The Diamond Classic Main Event concluded a highly successful week at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas. Skilled barrel racers, accompanied by their equine partners, competed for a share of the substantial prize pool. Nearly $1.4 million, along with custom saddles and other prizes, was distributed during the ten-day race, making the inaugural event a triumph.
The Diamond Classic Open Race attracted horse and rider pairs from across the country, while many young horses demonstrated their potential, building on their performances from futurity and derby events.
Throughout the week, the spotlight was on Blaise Bercegeay and SBW Feelin The Pressure, who clocked an impressive time of 15.232 seconds. They led both the average standings and round two of the open competition.
On the final day, Bryanna Haluptzok and Cat Mai Flash set the fastest time of the week at 15.160 seconds. They clinched the title with an average time of 30.859, just edging out Bercegeay by a fraction of a second. Haluptzok claimed the top spot and a prize of $9,210, while Zerlottti, the slot holder, secured $3,947 in winnings.
Plans are underway for the 2025 Main Event, promising another showcase of athleticism in barrel racing.
The Diamond Classic Main Event Open 1D Average Results:
1. Bryanna Haluptzok and Cat Mai Flash, 30.859 seconds on two runs
Owner: Bryanna Haluptzok
Owner/Rider Pay: $9,210
DC Slot Holder: Zerlotti Genetics
DC Slot Pay: $3,947
2. Blaise Bercgeay and SBW Feelin The Pressure, 30.860 seconds on two runs
Owner: Stephanie Wheeler
Owner/Rider Pay: $6,447
DC Slot Holder: 113 Equine
DC Slot Pay: $2,763
3. Jodee Miller and M R Im On Fire Guys, 30.909 seconds on two runs
Owner: M R Performance Horses
Owner/Rider Pay: $5,066
DC Slot Holder: M R Performance Horses
DC Slot Pay: $2,171
4. Stevi Hillman and Sand In My Socks, 31.025 seconds on two runs
Owner: 70 Ranch Performance Horses
Owner/Rider Pay: $4,375
DC Slot Holder: 70 Ranch Performance Horses
DC Slot Pay: $1,875
5. Hilary Hilzendeger and RS Bumble Bee Sting, 31.087 seconds on two runs
Owner: Kenny And Julie Strickland
Owner/Rider Pay: $3,224
DC Slot Holder: 70 Ranch Performance Horses
DC Slot Pay: $1,382
6. Jolene Montgomery and MCM Tres A Legacy, 31.105 seconds on two runs
Owner: Dunn Ranch
Owner/Rider Pay: $2,533
DC Slot Holder: Dunn Ranch
DC Slot Pay: $1,085
7. Alyssa Gabrielson and Rare Kelly, 31.160 seconds on two runs
Owner: Alyssa Gabrielson
Owner/Rider Pay: $2,072
DC Slot Holder: Kelly Conrado Performance Horses
DC Slot Pay: $888
8. Mallee Jones and Epic Future, 31.171 seconds on two runs
Owner: Mallee Jones
Owner/Rider Pay: $1,842
DC Slot Holder: 4M Equine Ranch
DC Slot Pay: $789
9. Ceeli Pinkston and Hes So Epic, 31.184 seconds on two runs
Owner: Chery Pinkston
Owner/Rider Pay: $1,612
DC Slot Holder: C3 Barrel Horses
DC Slot Pay: $691
10. Leslie Willis and Furyofprincessphoebe, 31.189 seconds on two runs
Owner: Jason/Leslie Willis
Owner/Rider Pay: $1,382
DC Slot Holder: Copper Spring Ranch
DC Slot Pay: $592
