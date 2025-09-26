Wade Lewis, 1982 Steer Roping World Champion Has Passed Away At 76

The rodeo world is in mourning after the passing of Wade Lewis, the 1982 National Finals Steer Roping average champion. The legendary rider had a stunning career, and moved through the arena beautifully. At 76, he lived in Hereford, Texas and passed away Sunday, September 21, in Amarillo, Texas.

Lewis had a long rodeo career that spanned decades. Beginning in 1960, he competed in the American Junior Rodeo Association and was a multiple-time AJRA world champion in the calf roping and all-around.

In 1968, he and his father built and operated Cattle Town Feedyard and by the 70s they had opened another feedyard, Hereford Feedyard. These went on to become two of the first major commercial feedyards in Deaf Smith County.

Still in the 70s, Lewis attended college, where he competed in rodeo and won the Southwest Region in the calf roping and won the Intercollegiate National calf roping title in 1970. By the 80s, his career began to blossom in the rodeo arena. Winning the NFR in 1982 with 222 points on 10 head. He finished at No. 6 in the world standings that year with just over $14,000 in season earnings.

Wade Lewis Watched The Sport of Rodeo Change Over Decades

Lewis' son Monty | Fernando Sam-Sin

Lewis is a representation of how the sport has changed, as now that would only be around $54,000. He qualified for the NFSR twice, winning the average and then returning again in 1984.

During his career in the arena, Lewis picked up wins at some big-name rodeos, including three wins at Cheyenne Frontier Days for steer roping, won the senior steer roping in 1999, and he was a member of the Senior Steer Roping Association and won multiple world championships with the organization.

Lewis spent his life managing his feedyards and running his horses. He and his wife Debbie lived in Hereford for 54 years before his passing. He spent 48 years in charge of the feedyards, and continued breaking horses on his own ranch during the remainder of his days.

Lewis is remembered by his wife Debbie; his son Monty Lewis and daughter-in-law Jessica, his daughter Regina Kiehne and husband Kurt, along with his grandson Kole; sister Linda Donair and brother-in-law Paul and finally his aunt Mary Lewis. The whole family resides in Wade’s home state of Texas.

While Lewis’ legacy will live on in the rodeo arena, a celebration of life will be today (Thursday, Sept. 25) at 1 p.m. at the Crossroads Country Church in Amarillo, Texas. Those wanting to honor the world champion steer roper can do so by trying out his favorite thing, riding a horse.

