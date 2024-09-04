Watch: Breaking Arena Record and Going Viral in Breakaway Roping
"There really was no thinking when I roped," 19-year-old South Dakota cowgirl Hope Kosel states when asked about her arena breaking breakaway run of 1.52-seconds this August.
Kosel's run has gone viral in the vastly growing breakaway event, as it was nearly the perfect run.
"All the glory is to God, for blessing me with a family that constantly pushes me to be better and for helping me stay healthy and able to do what I love most."
Hope Kiel or more commonly known as Hope Kosel, competes in breakaway roping, team roping, and barrel racing. You might recognize the name as her mom, Summer Kosel, is a National Finals Rodeo (NFR) Qualifier in the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) barrel racing
"It was my last run ever as a South Dakota 4H Rodeo kid and I decided to lay it all on the line. I prayed and told my parents that I wasn’t going to swing more than twice because there was no point."
Kosel stuck to her plan and, "I indeed did not swing more than twice, and I was very blessed to get to make one last run on LB before I moved for college."
LB or "Little Bay" would not be headed to Bismarck State College with Hope which made the run extra special.
" I knew I was going to be fast, but I never thought I would be breaking a record."
Kosel will be a freshman at Bismarck State College in the Fall, and plans on studying Ag Business.
"As of now I am going to really focus on being the best athlete I can to compete at the college rodeo level, and I am a part of the Bismarck State College Rodeo Team. I could not be more blessed with the opportunity and friendships that I have already made with this team. I am very excited to see how we end up this year, even though it is our first year having a rodeo team."
Hope will be a great asset to the rodeo team their inaugural year.
Kosel will have three horses with her at college. ZBoon (Boon), who is Kosel's breakaway horse, Buzzlighter, her head horse, and ImChosen (Flair), her barrel horse.
When it comes to rodeo athletes there are so many that inspire young women like Hope, however Kosel says, " I really look up to girls from closer to my area such as Rickie Engesser, Cedar Jandreau, and Joey Williams. These girls are truly some of the best people I know and if I ever needed help, they would be more than happy to. Cedar is actually who I got my first 'real' breakaway horse from, and she was always there to help me with every little detail to help me achieve my goals. Honestly, that horse is really the reason I fell in love with breakaway roping, because he always gave me the best opportunities no matter how the set up was."
Hope gives her mom and stepfather, Kevin Kosel, credit for the many opportunities and outstanding mounts they offer to help her in her rodeo career.
“They push me to be the best I possibly can be,” Kosel explains. “If it wasn’t for their time and effort put into giving me the best shot at becoming as good as I am now, then I would have never gotten to this point. I am very grateful for every mile that they have driven me in my lifetime.
"Kevin, whom I call dad, is really the reason why I rope, I went to all the wrangler team roping with him and I kind of just fell in love with roping then.”
Hope says, "My mom has always pushed me to be the best person I could be in and out of the arena."
She credits both her mom and stepdad for teaching her through their toughness and for pushing her to becoming the athlete and person she is today.