Watch: Tyler Pearson's Fastest Steer Wrestling Run of RodeoHouston
When Tyler Pearson backs in the box, people take notice. The 2017 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Champion steer wrestler may be a veteran of the sport, but he certainly hasn't lost his edge.
After six trips to the National Finals Rodeo (2013, 2017-19, 2021, 2024), Pearson has cemented his position as one of the best ever. The 6'2", 220 pound tower of a man commands a presence when he arrives and the same is true when he backs in the box.
The Atoka, Okla. man has started off his 2025 season slow but he hasn't been to very many rodeos. He has only entered what some would consider just the "bigger" rodeos.
His entries so far have included the National Western Stock Show in Devner, Colo.; Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas; San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo; and finally RodeoHouston. At all of those, he has only missed the pay window at Denver.
Pearson looked as strong as ever in all three rounds of his Super Series IV performance at Houston. He picked up a check in each of the rounds but he was the champion in Round 3 to solidify his spot in the semi-finals.
Seen here making the fastest run of the rodeo so far.
In total, Pearson added up $5,000 in earnings over his three runs and will now move on to the semi-finals rounds. According to the PRCA website day sheets, Pearson will come back on Thursday, March 20 for his next chance to move on to the finals.
He will face nine other cowboys in his set of semi-finals competition. He will need to be in the top four to earn his bid straight into the finals. If he doesn't advance he will still have one more shot through the wildcard round. Should Pearson get the job done and make it to the finals, Houston certainly made it worth the cowboys' efforts by increasing the prize money.
In September of 2024, RodeoHouston announced that they would be increasing their total purse by more than $350,000 making the incredible amount of money the contestants would be for $2,533,500. Each winner of the Shoot-Out round will receive a $65,000 bonus.
Pearson certainly has his eye set on the incredible payoff. Every cowboy and cowgirl knows that winning Houston is monumental - not just for the money but it is a win that will go down in history. The money of course helps and nearly guarantees a trip to the NFR in Las Vegas, Nev. in December.
All eyes will be watching the final round to see who will walk away the champion. Pearson is certainly a top contender.