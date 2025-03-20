Weekend Pro Rodeo Wrap Up: Arizona to Florida and Everywhere in Between
The weekend of March 14-16, 2025 saw a lot of professional rodeo action and we have been working hard to keep up with the athletes chasing National Finals Rodeo qualifications. From the Roots N Boots Queen Creek Pro Rodeo in Arizona to the Southeastern Pro Rodeo in Ocala, Fla., we have a recap of the highlights, right here.
Clay Tryan and Nicky Northcott earned two first-place finishes over the weekend of March 14-16, taking the top spot at both Mercedes and Bryan, Texas. At the Aggieland Stampede in Bryan, they earned a $1,636 (each) win with a 3.7-second run.
Up-and-coming saddle bronc rider Skinny Parsons of Springdale, Ark., finished 2024 with a successful PRCA Permit finals. Placing in all three rounds and second in the average, he had momentum coming into the 2025 season. The weekend of March 14-16 was particularly good to the 21-year-old cowboy. After a third-place finish in Mercedes, Texas, at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show & Rodeo, he won Bryan, Texas (Aggieland Stampede) and Goliad, Texas (Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo).
Andy Gingerich continues his climb up the World Standings in 2025, taking another win in the bareback riding in Nashville, Ga., at the Berrien County Roundup Rodeo.
Out west, the Roots N Boots Queen Creek Pro Rodeo was held in Queen Creek, Arizona. After an incredible season in 2024, saddle bronc rider Zac Dallas is pursuing another trip to the National Finals Rodeo. With an 81-point ride on Salt River Rodeo's Mighty Mouse, he took the win in Queen Creek.
At the Goliad County Fair & PRCA Rodeo in Goliad, Texas, barrel horses that have risen in the aged events shown bright. NFR qualifier Ilyssa Riley earned the win with a 15.40-second run. Close behind her was second-generation professional cowgirl, Kenna Kaminski. Kaminski has been seasoning her standout futurity horse from 2024, Ivan Drinkin (Triple Vodka x Flyin Iron x Iron Bird) at the rodeos. With over $141,000 in lifetime earnings (per QStallions), the 2019 home-raised and trained gelding is taking right to the rodeo scene.
With a resume far too long to list, Adios Pantalones is one of the best known names in barrel racing right now, as the highest earning futurity horse of 2024. Now taking on the rodeos with owner and trainer Tricia Aldridge, the stallion continues to shine. They earned a fourth-place check in Goliad. Well-known futurity trainers Janet Staton and Lacey Donegan placed fifth and tenth, respectively.
As the Florida rodeos continue, Ocala hosted the Southeastern Pro Rodeo. Recently, we have highlighted father/son duo, Braxton and Brad Culpepper, who tied for another win in the team roping in Ocala. Nathan Gray and Justin Yost matched their 5.2-second run to split the top spot.