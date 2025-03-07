Weekend Rodeo Recap: Veterans and Rookies Rack Wins From Florida to California
For the third week in a row, we get to highlight professional rodeos from California to Florida. While the Texas Swing continues and RODEOHOUSTON is kicking off, some athletes are bouncing coast-to-coast. In the Professionals Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women's Professional Rodeo Association, making the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is a year-long endeavor.
Those rodeo athletes earn their spot in the "Super Bowl of Rodeo" one check at a time, tracking many miles in between runs and rides. As cowboys and cowgirls chase their chance at the 2025 NFR, we are keeping up with all of the rodeo action that will get them to their ultimate destination.
As February turned to March this past weekend, there were rodeos in Ft. Pierce, Fla., Indio, Calif., and Grand Island, Neb. The largest of these was Rodeo Grand Island, paying out $72,774 at the Heartland Events Center.
Rodeo Grand Island
Currently sitting no. 3 in the World Standings, Garrett Shadbolt took the win in the bareback riding aboard Sutton Rodeos' Fancy Streak with 86.5 points.
South Dakota cowboy, Kash Deal, earned his first win of the 2025 season aboard New Frontier Rodeo's Eyes Of An Angel with an 81-point ride.
Tyler Milligan is chasing his first National Finals Rodeo qualification since 2022, tying for the win in the tie-down roping with Ty Moser at 9.4 seconds. Milligan is currently no. 18 in the World Standings.
Randee Prindle and Red Man Jones continued their winning streak, topping the barrel racing at 12.51 seconds.
Wide Open Pro Rodeo
Across the country in Ft. Pierce, Fla., Tiffany Schieck topped the breakaway roping with a 2.7 second run.
All the way from Anaconda, Mont., Bucky McAlpine won the bareback riding on Silver Spurs Club's Itchy with a 76-point ride. Competing on his permit, McAlpine has been earning checks from South Dakota to Mississippi.
Father/son duo, Braxton and Brad Culpepper won the team roping at 6.3 seconds.
Riverside County Pro Rodeo
The brothers from Bakersfield, Calif., Owen and Willy Redfeairn, tied for the win in the steer wrestling.
Another home-state cowboy, Matt Cicisly, topped the saddle bronc riding with a 75-point ride on All In Pro Rodeos' Big Book.
All-around cowboy, D.J. Parker of San Luis Obispo, Calif., won the tie-down roping with a 10.7 second run.
Next week, there will be tons of action to recap with the beginning of RODEOHOUSTON, so be sure to stay up to date on Rodeo On SI.
Full results for all of these rodeos and more can be found on ProRodeo.com.